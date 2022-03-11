Strawhart 1.02 Hotfix Released

Strawhart v1.02 is live!
March 11, 2022
This version includes bug fixes identified by the community.
The Homestead:
-Fixed several areas where the player could become stuck
-The player will now re-enter the homestead from the proper route should they return
-You are now strong enough to lift pillows
Westharrow:
-Fixed an instance where the player could walk through a wall
-Fixed an instance where the player could become stuck
The Undercroft:
-Fixed an issue where certain PC configurations would experience a fatal error
General:
-Fixed an issue where the "Revisionist" achievement would not unlock.
Go forth and enjoy the world of Acre!
-The Cypher Creations Team
