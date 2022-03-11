 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Strawhart update for 11 March 2022

Strawhart 1.02 Hotfix Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8355638 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Strawhart v1.02 is live!

March 11, 2022

This version includes bug fixes identified by the community.

The Homestead:
-Fixed several areas where the player could become stuck
-The player will now re-enter the homestead from the proper route should they return
-You are now strong enough to lift pillows

Westharrow:
-Fixed an instance where the player could walk through a wall
-Fixed an instance where the player could become stuck

The Undercroft:
-Fixed an issue where certain PC configurations would experience a fatal error

General:
-Fixed an issue where the "Revisionist" achievement would not unlock.

Go forth and enjoy the world of Acre!
-The Cypher Creations Team

Changed files in this update

Strawhart Content Depot 1085071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.