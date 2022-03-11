Strawhart 1.02 Hotfix Released

Share · View all patches · Build 8355638 · Last edited 11 March 2022 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Strawhart v1.02 is live!

March 11, 2022

This version includes bug fixes identified by the community.

The Homestead:

-Fixed several areas where the player could become stuck

-The player will now re-enter the homestead from the proper route should they return

-You are now strong enough to lift pillows

Westharrow:

-Fixed an instance where the player could walk through a wall

-Fixed an instance where the player could become stuck



The Undercroft:

-Fixed an issue where certain PC configurations would experience a fatal error

General:

-Fixed an issue where the "Revisionist" achievement would not unlock.

Go forth and enjoy the world of Acre!

-The Cypher Creations Team