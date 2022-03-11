Elteria Hunter Runes Update V1.5.0

Hi Hunters!
Today I bring you guys an update to increase the content in-game there is a lot of new stuff to do, so let's start with the changes:
The level cap has risen from 50 to 70.
New story quest up to level 65
New Gears in the shop to buy
And a new Master Blacksmith NPC (Unlock through Story) You can find him in the Weapon Shop. Here you will be focusing most of your time on crafting Runes!
Runes: This is a new type of Armor peace we edit in the game. These Runes are unique armor pieces that will buff your stats and strengthen you for the challenges ahead.
A new Dungeon Field has been added with a new {Hard} Elder Monster.
Have fun with the new content Hunters till next time!
