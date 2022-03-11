Elteria Hunter Runes Update V1.5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8355474 · Last edited 11 March 2022 – 17:09:37 UTC by Wendy



Hi Hunters!

Today I bring you guys an update to increase the content in-game there is a lot of new stuff to do, so let's start with the changes:

The level cap has risen from 50 to 70.

New story quest up to level 65

New Gears in the shop to buy



And a new Master Blacksmith NPC (Unlock through Story) You can find him in the Weapon Shop. Here you will be focusing most of your time on crafting Runes!

Runes: This is a new type of Armor peace we edit in the game. These Runes are unique armor pieces that will buff your stats and strengthen you for the challenges ahead.

A new Dungeon Field has been added with a new {Hard} Elder Monster.

Have fun with the new content Hunters till next time!

Discord: https://discord.gg/Gc5VYnBTqb

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CHGamingStudio1