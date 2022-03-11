20,000+ Downloads, View Players + Leaderboard, Leave the UFO, and More

Hi everyone,

I'm listening to what the players want and adding those things into the game as much as possible. Because I'm only one person and the game is free, there are only so many things I can add in an update, but I hope I can continue to do this weekly.

I think this update has some good stuff that the game needed, it includes:

Hold tab in a server to see who's playing, who died, and a leaderboard

You can now leave the UFO after voting, so you can't get stuck forever

Press 1 to spawn a small firework above your head

Version control (you can't join a game running an old version), this will be active the next update

Some network optimization to do with the swinging (it should be smoother on servers with a bad connection)

There should also be a safety net for a crash that would happen when you get launched from swinging, mostly on servers with a bad connection, the fix puts you back in the location you were launched from.

Thank you for playing I really appreciate it!