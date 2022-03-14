Hardcore Mode live now!

Hey Dungeoneers, It's big, big update time! Lots of exciting news to share.

We've added a new way to play Guild of Dungeoneering Ultimate Edition. Hardcore mode has been built for those who are looking for a little more challenge from their dungeon runs, and a little more bragging rights.

You'll only have access to one of each class of dungeoneers, so once they're gone, they'll no longer be replaced in your guild. The added pressure of permadeath for your luckless little heroes will bring plenty of tension to your guild and you'll need extra care to nurse your favourites through the campaign.

To play, simply select the Hardcore option when creating a new game, but remember, in Hardcore mode what's dead, stays dead.

New language support

We're really happy to also announce that he patch also includes new languages: Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Korean language support has been added. We're thrilled to be bringing the game to new markets and building the dungeoneering community even further.

Balances and more

Finally, there's also a huge balance update. Having collected some data in the months since Ultimate Edition launched we have looked at the classes and monsters that needed some tweaks and then did those tweaks! Apprentice, Mime, Swashbuckler, Yodeller, Drunken Sailor, Super Chump, and Ultra Chump all got slight or medium buffs. In terms of the monsters, a few were too hard and a large amount were way too easy (like, 0% winrate after taking on thousands of dungeoneers!) so we have tweaked over 60 of them to improve balance. Finally, we adjusted a few Victory Traits to be more valuable.

For a full breakdown of the balance changes and bugfixes, see below.

Thank you so much for your continued support. Join our Discord server to chat about these changes and share your Hardcore runs.

Good Luck and enjoy!

Colm, and the rest of the Gambrinous team.

Detailed Patch Notes

Dungeoneer class rebalancing:

Apprentice buff . Cut 2x Sparks (1 magic damage unblockable) from basic deck so they have much slimmer decks in general. Changed Talented trait to give them +1 Arcane as well as +1 Fire, so they should be great with either skill tree.

. Cut 2x Sparks (1 magic damage unblockable) from basic deck so they have much slimmer decks in general. Changed Talented trait to give them +1 Arcane as well as +1 Fire, so they should be great with either skill tree. Mime mini-buff . Imaginary Cannon (2 magic damage) now has unblockable.

. Imaginary Cannon (2 magic damage) now has unblockable. Yodeller buff . Final upgrade step of Yodel now has 3 damage instead of 2. Auf Wiedersehen attack now does 2 damage instead of 1. Das Big Roar changed to be a self-heal 3 + self-damage 1.

. Final upgrade step of Yodel now has 3 damage instead of 2. Auf Wiedersehen attack now does 2 damage instead of 1. Das Big Roar changed to be a self-heal 3 + self-damage 1. Super Chump buff . Removed the unbuffed Eyes Closed Punch card, so their starting deck is only 5 cards.

. Removed the unbuffed Eyes Closed Punch card, so their starting deck is only 5 cards. Drunken Sailor mini-buff . Fall Over now blocks 3 instead of 2. Clumsy Left Jab is now unblockable.

. Fall Over now blocks 3 instead of 2. Clumsy Left Jab is now unblockable. Swashbuckler big buff . Changed one Lunge (2 damage) to a new Taunt move: Block 2 physical and enemy gains Predictable. 2x Showy Leap attacks changed to be Heal 2, Block 2.

. Changed one Lunge (2 damage) to a new Taunt move: Block 2 physical and enemy gains Predictable. 2x Showy Leap attacks changed to be Heal 2, Block 2. Ultra Chump mini-buff. Removed the worst Eyes Closed Punch card so their starting deck is only 5 cards. Cut 1 damage from their unblockable Eyes Closed Punch.

Victory Trait rebalancing:

Fountain Hunter (Advanced) : As well as drawing a fountain every turn and being drawn to them when placed, positive fountain effects will now happen twice as often for Fountain Hunters.

: As well as drawing a fountain every turn and being drawn to them when placed, positive fountain effects will now happen twice as often for Fountain Hunters. Resourceful : Changed from 'Draw a Treasure each turn' to '+1 starting hand size in battle'. Should be much more useful.

: Changed from 'Draw a Treasure each turn' to '+1 starting hand size in battle'. Should be much more useful. Gladiator (Advanced) : Now just gives Tenacious without the -1 health negative.

: Now just gives Tenacious without the -1 health negative. Hubris : As well as +1 health versus higher level monsters it now also gives +1 starting hand size.

: As well as +1 health versus higher level monsters it now also gives +1 starting hand size. Volunteer Medic : Still gives +1 to all healing but no longer prevents gold gain from Loot.

: Still gives +1 to all healing but no longer prevents gold gain from Loot. Pyromaniac (Advanced) : Instead of +1 health and everyone burning in every fight, instead all Fire skill cards gain +1 magic damage.

: Instead of +1 health and everyone burning in every fight, instead all Fire skill cards gain +1 magic damage. Muscle (Advanced): Now gives additional health, +2 Health and +1 Stupidity.

Bugfixes & smaller changes: