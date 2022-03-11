New Build!

Spider Boss Fight Iteration

We are back with another changelog for this week’s additions to Iragon. Starting off with VR combat in the test boss fight with the spider woman in Experimental Hall. You are now able to parry her attack with your sword in VR. And you access the test boss fight via the portal in the “WIP Content” corridor in the Experimental Hall.

Spider Boss Scene Iteration

Prior to that fight in the actual game, you see the introduction scene for Arachna and now we have added some physics to her, we added voice lines and face animations for Darick, subtitles and some more spiderlings in VR.

New Portals in Experimental Hall

In the Experimental hall, we added two more test portals. One leads to the sex mini game that you might have seen in the Harem level and the other showcases a skeleton enemy introduction scene.

New Experimental Models

We also added variations for the dark elf girl as well as a second alternative outfit for her. There are also two new female face models that we plan on using in the future for our characters after we hear your feedback. Again, all of that is available in the Experimental Hall and you will be able to vote on these things once you exit.

Interactive Brenda in Camp

Once you go to camp and try to interact with Brenda, she will now react to your touch. That’s a feature that we’ve been testing in the Experimental Hall for a while now and it’s finally being implemented in the game.

What would you like to do with you Gallery of Girls?

As you might know, we've made a "Monster Girl" Gallery that unlocks when you beat the game once. In this gallery you'll get to interact with all the female enemies that you've defeated throughout your journey. So what would you like to be able to do with these girls? We have a bunch of ideas, but as always, what you want is most important.