Model Builder Patch 1.0.11

The latest and the biggest patch is live on Steam! This week, we've managed to fix many more minor issues that you reported. Thank you for your cooperation and for bringing those bugs to our attention. Significant changes were also made in quests and to the gameplay.

See the complete list of changes! 👇

User Interface

Fixed the Objectives Panel and the inconsistency in fonts

Adjusted color preview on bucket tool

Load Game is now not intractable in Main Menu when there aren't any saved game files

Quests

Fixed the C64 Tank Model where you can't connect railing

Fixed bug where you cannot connect parts while assembling Spitfire

Removed unused decals from tutorial quests

Removed manuals from other quests in Auction House Quest

Fixed problem related to story Steampunk Tank Model

The objectives' panel is now refreshing after completing the story quests

Placing decals on ISS Copernicus should be easier now

Fixed the missing story models when loading the game after the latest patch

Adjusted Base Coat colors for HMS Prince

Gameplay

Instruction manual will select the closest available tool size for the marker

Fixed the wrong parts' quantity in Career (Tutorial Part) models

Fixed the bad position of partially assembled story models on Sandbox

"Show Defects" option has been removed

Fixed problems with buying upgraded prep tools

The game will bring back previous tool after connecting parts

Resolved problem with using Disassembly tool on Sprues

Disabled possibility to buy duplicates of tool upgrades

Plastic putty: unified upgrade and base version strength values

PhotoBooth Mode: Fixed shadows rendering on images

Bug fixes

Fixed the parts and storage blocking in some cases

Hitting Escape, when the dragon is placed (but not accepted) on trophy stand now, should bring the dragon back to the inventory

Fixed the grass and rocks background that was showing up when the model was taken out of the storage

Fixed the duplicated model entries in auction house config

Removed the artifacts on dynamic normal maps of parts

Fixed the possibility to open a kit with an incorrect model box

Sprue Cutting - fixed the highlights of the part that were not working correctly

Fixed the continuous cutting (Auto-Cut feature) where zooming out from sprue could lead to the camera lock

Fixed the glass elements that were breaking some base coats

Fixed save interruption exception while putting the model on the Display Case

Masks are correctly vanishing from models after leaving the workbench

Sprue Cutting (Knife) - fixed that the elements can be cut out before the camera zooms to the element

Fixed the Tool Inspector (Masks) where mask shape render doesn't follow the alpha transition of the inspector

