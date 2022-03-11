Model Builder Patch 1.0.11

The latest and the biggest patch is live on Steam! This week, we've managed to fix many more minor issues that you reported. Thank you for your cooperation and for bringing those bugs to our attention. Significant changes were also made in quests and to the gameplay.
See the complete list of changes! 👇
User Interface
- Fixed the Objectives Panel and the inconsistency in fonts
- Adjusted color preview on bucket tool
- Load Game is now not intractable in Main Menu when there aren't any saved game files
Quests
- Fixed the C64 Tank Model where you can't connect railing
- Fixed bug where you cannot connect parts while assembling Spitfire
- Removed unused decals from tutorial quests
- Removed manuals from other quests in Auction House Quest
- Fixed problem related to story Steampunk Tank Model
- The objectives' panel is now refreshing after completing the story quests
- Placing decals on ISS Copernicus should be easier now
- Fixed the missing story models when loading the game after the latest patch
- Adjusted Base Coat colors for HMS Prince
Gameplay
- Instruction manual will select the closest available tool size for the marker
- Fixed the wrong parts' quantity in Career (Tutorial Part) models
- Fixed the bad position of partially assembled story models on Sandbox
- "Show Defects" option has been removed
- Fixed problems with buying upgraded prep tools
- The game will bring back previous tool after connecting parts
- Resolved problem with using Disassembly tool on Sprues
- Disabled possibility to buy duplicates of tool upgrades
- Plastic putty: unified upgrade and base version strength values
- PhotoBooth Mode: Fixed shadows rendering on images
Bug fixes
- Fixed the parts and storage blocking in some cases
- Hitting Escape, when the dragon is placed (but not accepted) on trophy stand now, should bring the dragon back to the inventory
- Fixed the grass and rocks background that was showing up when the model was taken out of the storage
- Fixed the duplicated model entries in auction house config
- Removed the artifacts on dynamic normal maps of parts
- Fixed the possibility to open a kit with an incorrect model box
- Sprue Cutting - fixed the highlights of the part that were not working correctly
- Fixed the continuous cutting (Auto-Cut feature) where zooming out from sprue could lead to the camera lock
- Fixed the glass elements that were breaking some base coats
- Fixed save interruption exception while putting the model on the Display Case
- Masks are correctly vanishing from models after leaving the workbench
- Sprue Cutting (Knife) - fixed that the elements can be cut out before the camera zooms to the element
- Fixed the Tool Inspector (Masks) where mask shape render doesn't follow the alpha transition of the inspector
