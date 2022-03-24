“The Roundhouse” Update

Greeting wardens,

We have just released an update giving you two new pre-made prisons to explore.

‘The Lost Prison’

This prison was long forgotten and lost in time, but it was again discovered one day. It didn't take long before they decided to renovate and use the prison again. Now they are looking for a warden that can continue its's legacy!



‘Jungle Retreat’

Deep inside the dense tropical jungle, you can find a hidden retreat where the most adventurous prisoners would not even dare to stay. Are the tropical weathers too much to handle, or do you have what it takes to become its new warden?



Fixes: