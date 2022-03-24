 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Prison Architect update for 24 March 2022

“The Roundhouse” Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8354883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greeting wardens,

We have just released an update giving you two new pre-made prisons to explore.

‘The Lost Prison’
This prison was long forgotten and lost in time, but it was again discovered one day. It didn't take long before they decided to renovate and use the prison again. Now they are looking for a warden that can continue its's legacy!

‘Jungle Retreat’
Deep inside the dense tropical jungle, you can find a hidden retreat where the most adventurous prisoners would not even dare to stay. Are the tropical weathers too much to handle, or do you have what it takes to become its new warden?

Fixes:

  • [PC] Fixed so cable protectors can now be attached to transformers

Changed files in this update

PC Content Depot 233451
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 233452
  • Loading history…
Linux Content Depot 233453
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.