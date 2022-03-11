Dear Managers!

Today we are sharing the first patch to Drill Deal, based on your feedback! For more details, take a look:

Drill Deal Patch notes 1.0.1 changes:

North Sea

We wanted to make the game a little easier at the start so that new players have more time before they need to worry about food.

Players will start the North Sea scenario with additional 20 plain meals. So they will have 20 poor meals and 20 plain meals for their employees.

Satisfaction

This scenario has a limit to the number of workers. We did this to encourage players to employ skilled employees for the job instead of many less skilled. But a maximum of 20 workers seems to be too limiting. We are changing it to 25.

Maximum number of workers in scenario 20->25

Noise

The penalty to employees' satisfaction for placing noise sensitive buildings near noise emitting one, was a bit too big. We toned it a little.

All noise penalties decreased by 25%.

Workshop

Workshop1 has a short repairing range and in order to repair buildings on other platforms using a single workshop players have to upgrade it. The technology for upgrading workshops was not available in the North Sea and Jack Torpedo scenarios. This made using other platforms more complicated than it should be. We decided to unlock it for all scenarios.

To make it more affordable in the early scenarios we also made it cheaper.

Technology for upgrading workshops, “Tools Equipped” now available in the North Sea and Jack Torpedo scenarios. Also slight decrease in price of Tools Equipped 1200->1000.

Employees technologies

Technologies which enabled better workers were quite expensive. We still believed they were worth it, but the cost upfront could discourage players from buying them. We changed the prices for those technologies to be more affordable.

Minor price decrease of almost all employees' technologies.

UI

After completing the secondary objective there was only one option in the pop up: “continue”. This made that to leave the game players had to go through the main game menu even after completing all objectives. For a smoother experience we added a button “back to menu” to the secondary objective completed popup, which will show as long as the main objective is already completed.

Added “back to menu” button to the secondary objective completed window. It is available only when the main objective of the scenario is completed.

BugFixes:

• The occurrence of disasters in Natural Disasters scenarios is now fixed. It should be more consistent and less random.

• Fixed a not working slider for events difficulty in Sandbox.

• Fixed a bug that could block players in tutorials if they run out of gas to produce electricity.

• Fixed expedition port bug, which prevented explorers from going to work.

Best Regards,

Drill Deal Dev Team