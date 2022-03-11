Paint Warfare Bugfix Patch 1/2 (1.0.1)

_Hey! I just wanted to thank everyone for the huge amount of support recently, the game has totally blown up and I'm so thankful for you all *<:)
Here's the first of 2-3 small patches that'll be coming over the next few weeks targeting bugs and cheaters. Please update to continue to be able to play with other players._
Cheaters:
There's been reports of a pretty large number of cheaters, which is normal as games get bigger. I'll prioritise patching out big exploits as soon as I find them, I'm a solo dev though, so this will obviously take some time.
Can't really go into specifics onto some of the changes I've made this update, but I hope you will all run into fewer cheaters from now on.
Servers:
There's been some crazy player counts recently, which were causing issues with gameplay & being kicked/unable to join
- Bought some bigger servers (old ones were maxing out)
- Increased the size of the match leaderboard (8 ---> 12 players)
- Improved matchmaking to help spread out players into the different maps (use /j, /blizzard and /dunes to swap maps still)
I'll be rolling out new regions and a map select in future patches.
Bugfix:
- Updated chat filter
- Fixed bug that caused keys to disappear
- You can no longer join the tutorial level and kill new players
- Launcher explosion radius reduced (11m ---> 9m), lethal radius reduced (4m ---> 3m)
- Explosives no longer explode multiple times
- Chat cooldown to help counter spamming
- Quality of life improvements
