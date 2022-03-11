 Skip to content

Paint Warfare update for 11 March 2022

Paint Warfare Bugfix Patch 1/2 (1.0.1)

Build 8354474

Patchnotes via Steam Community

_Hey! I just wanted to thank everyone for the huge amount of support recently, the game has totally blown up and I'm so thankful for you all *<:)

Here's the first of 2-3 small patches that'll be coming over the next few weeks targeting bugs and cheaters. Please update to continue to be able to play with other players._

Cheaters:

There's been reports of a pretty large number of cheaters, which is normal as games get bigger. I'll prioritise patching out big exploits as soon as I find them, I'm a solo dev though, so this will obviously take some time.

Can't really go into specifics onto some of the changes I've made this update, but I hope you will all run into fewer cheaters from now on.

Servers:

There's been some crazy player counts recently, which were causing issues with gameplay & being kicked/unable to join

  • Bought some bigger servers (old ones were maxing out)
  • Increased the size of the match leaderboard (8 ---> 12 players)
  • Improved matchmaking to help spread out players into the different maps (use /j, /blizzard and /dunes to swap maps still)

I'll be rolling out new regions and a map select in future patches.

Bugfix:

  • Updated chat filter
  • Fixed bug that caused keys to disappear
  • You can no longer join the tutorial level and kill new players
  • Launcher explosion radius reduced (11m ---> 9m), lethal radius reduced (4m ---> 3m)
  • Explosives no longer explode multiple times
  • Chat cooldown to help counter spamming
  • Quality of life improvements

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1190151
  • Loading history…
MacOS Content Depot 1190152
  • Loading history…
Linux Content Depot 1190153
  • Loading history…
