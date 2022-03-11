Friday Devlog #9

Issues with saving seem to be solved now, at least we haven't gotten any reports of progress resets on Discord, other than some random chests not spawning after a server restart, so here's hoping we fixed it, for now.

There's a new tent limit that we wanted to test, so we wiped the official servers to see how it affects the available space on the island after a week.

I myself got to do a lot of new content this week, which is always cool, and I'll be showing some of that on this devlog!

Teo

Dynamic vendor prices

We wanted the game to feel more like a multiplayer game where player interactions have even more impact on the world around them. In today's update, we re-enabled the Vendor dynamic prices. This system has two main components one that changes prices randomly over time and the second which is affected by what is sold to a vendor and bought from a vendor.

For example, if all the players are selling common pike fish to a single vendor its price will drop to a minimum of 50% of the original price. This will force people to either stash their fish and wait for a price to go back up and then sell in bulk. Or the player can try to find another vendor that buys the item for a better price.

Autumn Biome + Island

Teo

You'll have to start updating your community-made maps soon because there's a new island coming most likely next week, called "Isla Inocentes". it's horizontally as large as the mainland but vertically much slimmer. Right now the island is divided into 3 separate islands that are connected with building blocked bridges.

This island will be the new home for the Capercaillie birds and mushrooms, which I'll hopefully get done by the end of next week. There will also be a new type of looting POI that players can explore, but more on that next week!







Bugs fixes and house Dismantle feature

Nilsson

The first week in the new experimental/stable development model has started well. The stable version of the game was in a pretty horrific state the whole week but I wanted to still keep changes in experimental a while before pushing things to stable so as to not break everything again.

Quality of life changes

I managed to fix 4 duplication bugs. Prevent players from spawning into the black void. And a couple of logical changes to picking up and placing items.

These made the player experience more enjoyable but this is only the start. I will try to focus more on new features but I will also dedicate a day or two every week to fix issues with the current systems.

New house dismantle feature and turret changes

Now Every player can only have 2 tents/houses on a server at any given time. This hopefully greatly lessens the houses in a server and allows more players to fit in. You can dismantle your base from the workbench menu. Keep in mind that this will wipe everything inside the house so remove everything except the workbench before you dismantle the base.

We got a great suggestion from one of our community members about making base yards raidable. Now turrets go disabled if you shoot them enough. They will be disabled for 60 seconds and then reactivate. We have more planned for the raiding mechanics but this change was a fast and easy way to make big changes in how turrets behave.

More house upgrades next week

Nilsson

Next week I will focus on making the house have more things you can upgrade such as bigger interiors and visual changes outside. If you want to be an early tester for new features I would highly suggest you download the beta branch from steam go to experimental servers to try out new features. Below are instructions on how to do them!

Here's how you can participate:





You can join an official server with "EXPERIMENTAL" in the name, the password is "experimental"