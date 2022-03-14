Update: Orc Massage Version 0.6.2

New build is up! Right now before we continue adding more features we are focused right now on fixing and adjusting the core experience we have now and making sure that it is nice and solid before we continue with complex mechanics.

Thanks to the excellent feedback we have received we have moved on to fixing some of these core things. We still have a lot of work to do, but the new tutorial we provided gives you guys a more comprehensive experience on what we are trying to accomplish.

Fix Japan in the adult content after the black screen problem

Ava sex scenes no longer cause the body disappeared

Ava now has her phone! (All the time...)

Ava's position on the sofa has been fixed.

Valerie's handcuffs on the orc no longer disappear.

Valerie will no longer "yeet" herself randomly from the massage table.

Fixed languages appearing in other language settings.

Fixed interface when money is not enough

Incorrect display of some transitions in in-game and in cutscenes.

The names of the character now appear correctly

Various little things that we spotted.

* A NEW TUTORIAL HAS BEEN ADDED!

_ Gallery has been added! _You can now revisit previous scenes with the characters once you unlock them.

You will be able to change the girls costumes inside the memory system

You can now adjust the speed when "happy endings" begin.

multicamera system is now added to "happy endings".

More Graphic quality settings have been added.

Orc can now be fully transparent in H scenes.











Sneak Peaks

Mermaid is coming!

