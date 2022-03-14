41.68 RELEASED

(Also including 41.67 from the unstable branch)

Cheat control

Each anti-cheat can now be disabled via server option

Several anti-cheats can now be configured via server option

Anti-cheats are disabled by default for co-op hosted servers

Max/Min/Default values hint is added to ServerOptionChange UI window for double and integer server options

Old SafetySystem tooltip text is changed in accordance with new icon

GhostMod and NoClip are removed when admin gets player access level

Adjusted anti-cheat thresholds

Player is not kicked on coop host server

Adjust MP gain XP limit by sandbox XPMultiplier value

Fixed typo in UI_ValidationFailed_Type9

System property "rconlo" is added to make RCON server listen on loopback interface only

New IsoObjectID class replaces ZombieIDMap.

Limit the "mods" string reported by Steam servers to 128 characters. A new keyvalue "modCount" reports the actual number of mods used by the server. The server browser and favorites list will display "... and N more" after the list of mods, when there are more mods than are displayed. This is to fix some servers reporting ??? as their version number, which prevents people from joining.

The server will exit if there are syntax errors in the servername_SandboxVars.lua file.

The server's servername_SandboxVars.lua is saved after loading it to update it to the latest version with comments.

Added missing buttons to disable toggle in admin panel UI

Added closing admin panel UI if player has no access level or revoked privileges

Added closing safezone tool UI if player has no access level or revoked privileges

Clarified safehouse tooltip - show all reasons why a safehouse cannot be claimed

Added server option "SafehouseAllowNonResidential" to allow claiming all buildings

Added confirmation before releasing a safe house

Fixed the owner sometimes showing in safehouse member list

Added check when releasing safehouse if player is the current owner or an admin

Fixed DisableSafehouseWhenPlayerConnected teleporting players outside when a player is removed while there are members online

Fixed DisableSafehouseWhenPlayerConnected never replacing the safehouse after a player disconnects

Added updating of the safehouse online member count periodically

Added allow changing safehouse owner to players which are a member

Added extended server quit logging

Print 'command entered via server console (System.in): "xxx"' in GameServer.launchCommandHandler().

Added isConsistent() call to GameServer.receiveSyncClothing().

Fixed both options on yes/no confirmation when quitting a safehouse removed the player

Fixed zombie that can be deleted by admin or zombie owner

Fixed server hanging on quit command because of active RCON connection

Fixed CD and VHS tapes possibly being different for each client.

Fixed GlobalModData.save() not being called on the server.

Fixed ZomboidRadio.Save() not being called when other things are saved on the server. It was called every 10 game-world minutes, however.

Fixed Lua error in ISPlayerStatsManageInvUI after calling the /additem command in multiplayer.

Fixed issues with the Stitch packet.

Fixed repeated exceptions in GameClient.sendAddedRemovedItems() when a container object is null for some reason.