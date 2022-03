Share · View all patches · Build 8353962 · Last edited 11 March 2022 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy

What is TV mode? Press the button and find out- NP will make random cartoons forever(on until it crashes lol)

The slider sets the amount of time for each Tv Mode scene-

If you load in audio clips into the audio playlist it will randomly play them-

Fixed some bugs where a few scene were missing navmeshes so you couldn't move around them-