PAYDAY 2: Update 219.2 Changelog

Update 219.2

Build size: 17MB

Hello Heisters

As promised, next bunch of the important fixes for our newly released heist:

Potential fix for the zipline issues of when reaching the top of the elevator shaft, the players would fall down to their death.

Fixed an issue where the bookshelves could be closed while drilling the hidden door.

Fixed an issue where there was missing texture on a button on the kitchen dumbwaiter.

As a reminder: If you are experiencing crashes during a boss fight on Mountain Master heist, we encourage you to disable HUD mods which we believe might be the cause of the crash. Feel free to also report them on our Steam forum or to Community team directly.

Expect more updates in the near future.

Keep those helmets flying

OVERKILL_Sebastian