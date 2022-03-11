Future of Spirit of Shotgun

Hey everyone!

With the game’s launch underway, we’d like to share some info about planned future updates and the new content you can expect from us later this year.

Allthough Spirit of Shotgun is a fully finished game, we want you to come back to it once in a while even after beating it – to check out some of our planned free content updates.

It is vital to us for you to get your money’s worth after you entrust us with your purchase, and you can expect the game to grow as months pass by.

Some of our planned features are:

A New Game+ mode – with increases to difficulty and new special rewards and collectibles.

A new, more elaborate story driven expansion – 8 new stages with new game mechanics, collectibles and secrets. This will be released for free to all previous game owners, and as a paid DLC for new players.

A custom map creator / level editor. Use premade tilesets and assets to create your own maps and publish them for other players to experience! This update will come for free later on.

Being a small-scale studio, we don’t want to overpromise anything. However, regardless of the game’s success, you can expect quick hot-fixes, optimization patches and launches on other platforms in the weeks and months to come.

Spirit of Shotgun is a though challenge to master – believe us when we say we’ve gotten mad playing our own game - too many times to count.

Therefore, we wish you the best of luck and hope to see you at the surface!

A heartfelt thank you from Maroš and Daniel at Vever!