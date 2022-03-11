 Skip to content

Goinund update for 11 March 2022

Bugs fixed and adopted for future updates

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello demon slayers!

A lot of time has passed since our last meeting, but ideas about improving and updating the game do not leave me.

In this patch, I fixed a broken achievement and also found a way to fix a bug that allows you to shoot faster than the delay. Coming back to a project that I was programming years ago with little skill in it was painful, so I rewrote many game systems and adapted them for future changes.

I look forward to supporting the game with updates in the future, because it is very dear to my heart and I believe that its potential has not yet been revealed.

Everyone who tryed so hard and get so far but in the end still didn't get the achievement, please contact me.

Stay safe demonslayers.

