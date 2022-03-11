Thank you for your feedback and your support. We added a new system and 8 new undead units for this Halloween update

1.5.0.0 update notes:

New BOSS challenges and rewards are now available in the Mysterious Cave

Rune System is introduced to help the players using different strategies to against the BOSSes

Other bug fixes

New challenges are in development...



Please also feel free to let us know your thoughts through the community forum or via email: ea_feedback@mudstormgames.com

We always value your feedback.

Thank you for supporting us!