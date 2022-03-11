 Skip to content

Master of Miracles update for 11 March 2022

1.5.0.0 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for your feedback and your support. We added a new system and 8 new undead units for this Halloween update

1.5.0.0 update notes:

  • New BOSS challenges and rewards are now available in the Mysterious Cave
  • Rune System is introduced to help the players using different strategies to against the BOSSes
  • Other bug fixes
  • New challenges are in development...


Please also feel free to let us know your thoughts through the community forum or via email: ea_feedback@mudstormgames.com
We always value your feedback.

Thank you for supporting us!

Changed files in this update

Master of Miracles - Base Content Depot 1435611
  • Loading history…
