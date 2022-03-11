Thank you for your feedback and your support. We added a new system and 8 new undead units for this Halloween update
1.5.0.0 update notes:
- New BOSS challenges and rewards are now available in the Mysterious Cave
- Rune System is introduced to help the players using different strategies to against the BOSSes
- Other bug fixes
- New challenges are in development...
