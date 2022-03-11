Patch Type: Hotfix

Patch Number: 21391

Release Date: 3/11/22

Preamble

Hotfix Patch 21391 is primarily a bug fix and quality-of-life update. We tried to tackle some of the more frustrating issues we were seeing, like players getting stuck in the middle of nowhere when trying to log in, Public Events behaving inconsistently, Brimm not offering the proper quests, and godstones losing settings on logout. There were also a number of stability fixes behind the scenes as well.

We added some QOL improvements to the World Map, including toggling various icons on/off, and making fast travel points easier to click on. PTR is also fully set up now, so Oculus and Steam players with existing Skywave accounts can switch channels and opt into the PTR program.

New Features/Systems

New PTR opt-in/sign up flow for people who switch to the PTR channel. (21156)

World map icons: you can now toggle different types of map markers on/off (for example, Main Story quest locations and Side Quest locations). (21118)

Display fast travel markers on top of everything else on the World Map to make it easier to click on them. (21129)

General

Fixed Amara's Tears not showing up in Turtletop. (21093)

Fix for players getting stuck in the air in Galian Plains upon login. (21185)

Fixed players getting stuck on the loading screen when trying to log in. (21185)

Godstones

Grant any missing godstones on login. This fix affects players that leveled up a few levels at once and didn't receive the godstones for the levels in the middle. (21234)

Small fix to some buggy godstone nodes that were not applying buffs/effects properly. (21258)

Fixed an issue where selected godstones would not stay equipped after logging out, which meant re-equipping all the godstones when logging back in. (21259)

Fixed issue where points that were allocated to godstone nodes weren't saving properly, so people had to redo their godstone nodes every time they logged in. (20972)

Fixed the lag when interacting with the godstone screen (21135)

Public Events/Invasions

Partial fix for defend events randomly losing health even when enemies were not entering the defend zone. (21240)

Partial fix for the occasional loss of Zen and/or Amara's Tears after logging out. (21253)

Partial fix for the issue with Invasions where one event shows success AND failure at the same time (and ultimately fails, ending the invasion early). (21100)

Quests

Fixed an issue where you wouldn't be able to see locked quests from NPCs even after meeting the requirements, causing an empty dialogue box. (21277)

Known Issues