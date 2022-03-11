Gameplay Improvements Patch

Hello.

We are making some gameplay improvements through this patch.

All settings will be reset in this patch.

Check the settings menu first before launching the game.

- Camera improvements

The most requested camera improvements have been made.

The overall camera movement has been smoothed out,

Added mouse sensitivity option to control the speed of movement.

In addition, a hotkey has been added to instantly switch left/right from the cab view.

From an outside view, you can move the camera to the back of the train.

Left-click and drag to move the camera position, and right-click and drag to adjust the viewpoint.

You can return to the original position by clicking the wheel.

You can also zoom in and out and adjust the viewpoint in a fixed view as well.

- UI reorganization

The menu and in-game UI have been reorganized to look better.

It's not fully finished yet, and we'll be adding loading screens, controller options, and driving log screens soon.

-DLSS

Added NVIDIA DLSS option.

If you are using an RTX graphics card, you can boost performance even more with this option.

It is especially recommended for those who enjoy games in 4K or higher resolution.

In addition, the power method default setting at the start of the scenario,

Fixed the issue where announcements were interrupted when changing viewpoints.

Next is the remaining gameplay improvements, controller support, and switchboard updates.

We are also aiming to update the "Seoul Metro" train within March.

Diesel locomotives will be re-prioritized for work and will be carried out in the second quarter.

Thank you.