Tails of Iron MacOS – OUT NOW

Apple adventurers, Odd Bug Studio and United Label are delighted to release a MacOS native version of the acclaimed 2D action-adventure RPG Tails of Iron.

Mac gamers can now explore this beautiful, hand-drawn adventure and guide Redgi on his journey of righteous vengeance against the Frog Army. Expect savage melee combat against the Frog Clan, set in an incredibly atmospheric world and narrated by the legendary Doug Cockle.

The Mac release has content parity with the main PC version, meaning the Bloody Whiskers update content is also included, with new bosses, new armor sets, and different difficulty modes: revel in the story with Fairy Tail mode, or ramp up the challenge to the max in the fearsome Bloody Whiskers mode.

Tails of Iron features:

Brutal combat, featuring dodge-rolls, parry bashes and fatal executions

A vast and treacherous Kingdom comprised of six distinct biomes, each with its own hidden paths and secrets

A compelling story narrated by the deep, raspy vocals of the legendary Doug Cockle

Customisable attack styles with a vast array of distinct weapons and armour

A range of side quests offering players additional gold on-the-side

Hidden blueprints to forge new and powerful weapons

Savage boss fights against the Frog Clan’s deadly, oversized generals

A gorgeous and lovingly crafted 2D hand-drawn art style

-Three difficulty modes, catering for casual players right though to the hardest of the hardcore

Tails of Iron for MacOS is out now on Steam. See you in the Rat Kingdom!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1283410/Tails_of_Iron/