Lost Sunday's first public update!

The time has come for Lost Sunday Comics' first update! This is a tiny one, with minor fixes such as improved front and back covers in both the book scene and the actual library, some page updates were we noticed that some chat bubbles were cut, as well as - well, now it also works on Mac ːsteamhappyː

Thanks to your absolutely amazing reviews, we are now focused on improving the reading experience. But I think I will hold off the release of it until we are also ready with at least a handful of Achievements! Meanwhile, Ileana made some super nice GIFs that I think you might enjoy! Here is one that is a little bit of a teaser for our next book, Treasures, Thoughts & Trinkets.

If you would like to Curate or review Lost Sunday Comics, do not hesitate to contact me. It is really amazing to read your reviews and we are all really, really happy to se that you enjoy our first story!