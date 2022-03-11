Major Update 1.8: NEW Gamemode: Treasure Hunt, Barbary Corsair DLC & More!

Ahoy ye gold-hoarding bilgerats!

The time is here for another MAJOR Blazing Sails update. We’ve got a sweet NEW GAMEMODE + A NEW DLC for ye all and we can’t wait to showcase all that!

Treasure Hunt

Treasure Hunt is a new gamemode in which you and your crew must search islands for treasures! Treasures can be turned in at one of the 2 Outposts at the centre of the map in exchange for gold. Get more gold than your enemies to win!

But beware, pirate! Enemy crews can steal your chests and your gold by sinking your ship or can deplete your gold by killing your teammates.

These treasures can be found with a special compass that displays how many chests are in the direction you are looking at.

When you get closer, the arrow at the centre of the compass points in the direction of the closest treasure.

You win the match by having the most gold by the time the match timer ends!

Barbary Corsair DLC

On top of a sweet new gamemode we’ve got an epic new cosmetic DLC that allows you to look like a bad-ass Barbary Corsair. This DLC contains 6 unique color variations of the outfit including a few unique plumed and non-plumed turban-inspired hats.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1906340/Blazing_Sails__Barbary_Corsair_Pack/

Grab the Barbary Corsair Outfit here!

Patch Notes

New gamemode:

Treasure Hunt gamemode added (early version, still being actively developed)

Main menu tweaks:

Top left info capsule now shows latest patch notes and cycles through DLC's

Host screen now has a drop down for gamemodes instead of all maps in one big list

Gameplay improvements:

All forms of loot now use a new water float system

Added bullet mapping to weapons to prevent multishot weapons to circumvent vs curse player damage cap

New DLC:

Barbary Corsair DLC now purchaseable

Chat:

Added option to show or hide ALL chat

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug that allowed sprinting when being dazed

Fixed tiger bow figure positioning on junk ship (fixed a gap)

