March 11th - Blood Eclipse

A strange phenomenon called 'Blood Eclipse' have turned our demons even more bloodthirsty! This patch introduced our new open-world-pvp event, where you got to hunt as many new unique demons as you can without being killed. The event will trigger itself on 22.00 every weekdays and additional rounds at 14.00, 18.00 on Weekends. The score will be tallied and reset during the next week MA, along with the PvP coins as rewards.
There are also many important skill updates, as now all satanic skills no longer shared their cool downs. We also added two new SSS skills for tsukuyomi as well as her satanic weapon and armor set. The rest of 12tail second-tier armors are also added, so hope you have fun with our new updates. :)
Patch Note v.763
Added new OPW event: Blood Eclipse on 22.00 every weekdays and 14.00, 18.00, 22.00 on Weekends. (Players will get special pvp score by killing unique demons. Be warned though that killing your guild member will result in zero net score at the end. Usual monster will no longer be spawned during this period.)
Added new Tsukuyomi's SSS Skill: Triple Moon Falls - Deals 3xSTR(2~4) with TAL(20~40) mp destroy.
Added new Tsukuyomi's SSS Skill: Thaousand Moons - Jump and throw 10 spinning blades, each dealing STR(0.5~1.0) + TAL(35~75) [light]/[dark] dmg.
Change Oyama's Precept of Iai - Temporary make n.attack deal inverse distance dmg to front enemies in LVL(13~23)m for 13 sec.
Added new Tsukuyomi's satanic Kabuki Blade and Armor to PvP Shop.
Updated and replaced old tail armors for Fay and Ishtar with teacher (bat) and russian (sheep) costume.
Added the rest of Twelfth Armors to Lemur's collector shop.
Balance List
Wiktor
- DevouringEngine: CD 130>60
Change >Temporary gives LVL(66-100)% vampire status to n.attack for 13s.
- MurderousMachine: CD 130>60
Menalisa
- n.atk: STR >1.0
- HuantingShout: STR >1.3
- NetherBane: MP 25>23
- MedusaKiss: MP 30>23
- Corruption: MP30>23
- LifeDrain: MP 35>30
- LoveDrain: STR 0.7>1.0
- HeartSickle: MP 40>30
- BlackCurse: TAL 33>45
MP/S 23>33
- HeartBreaker: MP >45
- Doom: MP >60
- Beholder: TAL 230>340
Matti
- RollStrike: Cripple 5>6s
STR 0.75>0.6
MP 20>13
- BlindPoke: Blind 6>13s
Miss.chance 66>50%
- GutNGore: Rework skill > Temporary add (23-33)% vampire status for 13s.
Killjoy
- DeathTrapping: TAL 150>200
Fay
- SingularRift: TAL 400>450
MP 130>100
- GalacticStorm: TAL 130>75
Oyama
- n.atk: STR 0.5>1.0
- r.atk: STR 0.7>2.0
- Insight: Add > n.atk dmg increase maximum 500%
- BladeOfTranquility: CD 6>13
Phy.dmg>Mag.dmg
- FarCutTechnique: TAL 50>150
MP 23>13
- Flowing River: HIT.count 1>2
- EightfoldPath: MP 35>30
STR 0.6>0.5
TAL 30>0 (remove)
Element Wind>current weapon element
- CloseCounter: counter time 0.8>1.3s
- TornadoSlash: range 10>23m
- PreceptOfIai: Rework > Temporary make n.attack deal inverse distance dmg to front enemies in LVL(13-23)m for 13 sec
- PartingMist: Add> remove shield status from target.
- MirageStrike: STR 2.0>1.5
TAL 200>150
MP 90>60
- OneAgainstMany: STR 0.7
Final hit STR 2.0>3.0
MP 100>45
- LastStance: MP 50>45
- GodSlayer: STR 2.0>3.0
TAL 200>300
MP 70>60
- StraightCutTechnique: TAL 100>200
- MizuchiVapor: STR 1.0
TAL 120
Nija
- n.atk: STR 1.3 (1.0,1.0,2.0)
- w.atk: STR 1.0
- r.atk: STR 2.0
- j.atk: STR 2.0
- Disarm: STR 0.7>0.6
TAL 30>30
- FlipEdge: STR 0.7>0.6
TAL 30
- FifthHeaven: STR 0.7>0.6
- BindingChain: STR 0.8>0.3
TAL 45>30
- MoonBlade: STR 0.75>0.6
TAL 75>60
- Shikigami: CD >30
- ShadowBlossom: STR 1.0
TAL 130>75
CD 45>30
- PhantomBlade: CD 60>45
- DeltaStrike: TAL 90>60
- MidnightPalm: STR 6.0>6.0
TAL 0>200
Mhaou
- n.atk: STR 0.6>1.0
- c.atk: STR 1.3>2.0
- FireBreath: TAL 75>60
MP 25>23
SP 2>4
- LashOfTyrant: TAL 50>45
- VitalityBond: CD 15>23
- HellFire: TAL 150>200
- HellsEnd: TAL 180
- InfernalSiege: STR 1.0>
TAL 100>
MP 75>90
- FullPower: Buff 500>400% n.atk/c.atk
Buff time >13s
Add > 10-20% MHP heal
- LavaQuake: Burn dmg 50>40 TAL
- HundredYearsJunta: CD 130>60
Block 500>400
Buff time 30>23
Mim
- n.atk: STR >1.0
- PsychicPulse: PsychicPulse is now calculate as Phy.dmg.
- PsychoBomb: STR 0.6>0.5
TAL 30> 60
- SilentBurst: TAL 60>150
Silence 9>6s
- IllusionaryOrb: TAL 45>60
- PsychoWave: MP 35>30
SP 4>3
- PsychicCharges: TAL 50>75
MP 45>30
- ChainLightning: CD 13>23
- MindBlast: TAL 230>300
CD 30>45
Paralyze chance >50% (all lvl.)
- PsychicBarrier: Barrier HLG >300
CD 45>30
- DoppleGanger: CD 60>30
MP 50>60
- DistortReality: MP/S 8> 3
**[/b]Amy
- OMGHammer: STR 1.5>2.0
- HeavenSmash: STR 0.7>1.5
[b]Iaron**
- Punisher: STR 5.0>4.0
Hermont
ShellShock: MP 23>13
