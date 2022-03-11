March 11th - Blood Eclipse

A strange phenomenon called 'Blood Eclipse' have turned our demons even more bloodthirsty! This patch introduced our new open-world-pvp event, where you got to hunt as many new unique demons as you can without being killed. The event will trigger itself on 22.00 every weekdays and additional rounds at 14.00, 18.00 on Weekends. The score will be tallied and reset during the next week MA, along with the PvP coins as rewards.

There are also many important skill updates, as now all satanic skills no longer shared their cool downs. We also added two new SSS skills for tsukuyomi as well as her satanic weapon and armor set. The rest of 12tail second-tier armors are also added, so hope you have fun with our new updates. :)

Patch Note v.763

Added new OPW event: Blood Eclipse on 22.00 every weekdays and 14.00, 18.00, 22.00 on Weekends. (Players will get special pvp score by killing unique demons. Be warned though that killing your guild member will result in zero net score at the end. Usual monster will no longer be spawned during this period.)

Added new Tsukuyomi's SSS Skill: Triple Moon Falls - Deals 3xSTR(2~4) with TAL(20~40) mp destroy.



Added new Tsukuyomi's SSS Skill: Thaousand Moons - Jump and throw 10 spinning blades, each dealing STR(0.5~1.0) + TAL(35~75) [light]/[dark] dmg.



Change Oyama's Precept of Iai - Temporary make n.attack deal inverse distance dmg to front enemies in LVL(13~23)m for 13 sec.



Added new Tsukuyomi's satanic Kabuki Blade and Armor to PvP Shop.



Updated and replaced old tail armors for Fay and Ishtar with teacher (bat) and russian (sheep) costume.



Added the rest of Twelfth Armors to Lemur's collector shop.



Balance List

Wiktor

DevouringEngine: CD 130>60

Change >Temporary gives LVL(66-100)% vampire status to n.attack for 13s.

Menalisa

n.atk: STR >1.0

HuantingShout: STR >1.3

NetherBane: MP 25>23

MedusaKiss: MP 30>23

Corruption: MP30>23

LifeDrain: MP 35>30

LoveDrain: STR 0.7>1.0

HeartSickle: MP 40>30

BlackCurse: TAL 33>45

MP/S 23>33

Doom: MP >60

Beholder: TAL 230>340

Matti

RollStrike: Cripple 5>6s

STR 0.75>0.6

MP 20>13

Miss.chance 66>50%

Killjoy

DeathTrapping: TAL 150>200

Fay

SingularRift: TAL 400>450

MP 130>100

Oyama

n.atk: STR 0.5>1.0

r.atk: STR 0.7>2.0

Insight: Add > n.atk dmg increase maximum 500%

BladeOfTranquility: CD 6>13

Phy.dmg>Mag.dmg

MP 23>13

EightfoldPath: MP 35>30

STR 0.6>0.5

TAL 30>0 (remove)

Element Wind>current weapon element

TornadoSlash: range 10>23m

PreceptOfIai: Rework > Temporary make n.attack deal inverse distance dmg to front enemies in LVL(13-23)m for 13 sec

PartingMist: Add> remove shield status from target.

MirageStrike: STR 2.0>1.5

TAL 200>150

MP 90>60

Final hit STR 2.0>3.0

MP 100>45

GodSlayer: STR 2.0>3.0

TAL 200>300

MP 70>60

MizuchiVapor: STR 1.0

TAL 120

Nija

n.atk: STR 1.3 (1.0,1.0,2.0)

w.atk: STR 1.0

r.atk: STR 2.0

j.atk: STR 2.0

Disarm: STR 0.7>0.6

TAL 30>30

TAL 30

BindingChain: STR 0.8>0.3

TAL 45>30

TAL 75>60

ShadowBlossom: STR 1.0

TAL 130>75

CD 45>30

DeltaStrike: TAL 90>60

MidnightPalm: STR 6.0>6.0

TAL 0>200

Mhaou

n.atk: STR 0.6>1.0

c.atk: STR 1.3>2.0

FireBreath: TAL 75>60

MP 25>23

SP 2>4

VitalityBond: CD 15>23

HellFire: TAL 150>200

HellsEnd: TAL 180

InfernalSiege: STR 1.0>

TAL 100>

MP 75>90

Buff time >13s

Add > 10-20% MHP heal

HundredYearsJunta: CD 130>60

Block 500>400

Mim

n.atk: STR >1.0

PsychicPulse: PsychicPulse is now calculate as Phy.dmg.

PsychoBomb: STR 0.6>0.5

TAL 30> 60

Silence 9>6s

PsychoWave: MP 35>30

SP 4>3

MP 45>30

MindBlast: TAL 230>300

CD 30>45

Paralyze chance >50% (all lvl.)

CD 45>30

MP 50>60

**[/b]Amy

OMGHammer: STR 1.5>2.0

HeavenSmash: STR 0.7>1.5

[b]Iaron**

Punisher: STR 5.0>4.0

Hermont

ShellShock: MP 23>13