Wrestling Empire update for 11 March 2022

Let's Take It Outside!

11 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wrestling may have a new heavyweight champion, but I won't drop the lightweight title without a fight! Available now as a free upgrade, v1.4.1 introduces a whole other "roaming" mode that challenges you to take responsibility for what happens behind the scenes in real-time. Seamlessly woven into (and out of) existing careers, you now have as much (or as little) control over your life as you choose to have. Please consult pages 10-11 of the expanded guide for a better understanding of how it works:
http://mdickie.com/guides/wempire.pdf

Coming after just 3 months of focused development, i's only about 50% of what I envisioned for the concept - but there's just enough here to see if it has the potential to go further. I felt compelled to put something in the hands of anybody who feels left out of the next generation of wrestling games. Let's take it outside!

