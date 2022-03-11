Official Serve Wipe and Experimental changes to Stable

We decided to wipe all official servers because they were filled with houses. We hope the new 2 player house limit will slow down the real estate claim.

Here are all the changes in today's update.

Made login smoother by adding in delay between letting players in. Should no longer spawn players in the black void

Fixed an issue where an item could not be picked up near your own tent

The arena box now respawns correctly

Fixed duplication glitch where you could make infinite wood with slow ping

Fixed duplication glitch where people could pick up the same item twice

Fixed duplication glitch when adding and removing stuff fast from chests caused some items to duplicate

Paintings now drop to the ground in houses after being picked up

Fixed auto-detect setting from putting settings too low and breaking the water

You can now dismantle your house from the workbench. You can now have only 2 active houses

Reverse rotate placeables with Shift-R

Increased ammo price

Language selection now saves

Tried to apply a fix for a kill and construction achievements

Made changes to the way tents check for other people's property. Should now let you put it down more reliably

Added Dutch, Spanish Latin America, Vietnam and Russian languages

Fixed a bug where you could get random items from James recycler by selling first and then buying back the same item. This was caused by desync between player and server inventories

James vendor UI is now removed if the player dies while it is on

Added small space between the feather and bird meat. Sometimes caused the player only to get 2 meats and no feathers- There was an error when calculating the farming hat buff effect on the harvest. The 30% reduction was actually calculated for nearly 300% buff. Now should be milder

Player placed chest can now be destroyed so they can no longer be used as fence

Energy drinks gave big movement speed buff in the status effect ended in the water. Movement speed is now correctly restored

Added the vendor price fluctuation system back after fixing the bug that caused all items to change to wood and matches. This system will drive vendor prices up and down randomly. Also, players that buy and sell stuff to vendors will cause prices to change. Buying increases the price and selling lowers it. After a while price ticks near, its original starting price. You can see the price change percentage next to the MK in vendor UI. James recycler will not be effect by this system