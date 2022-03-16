Ver2.11.300 The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Chapter 4

New Encounters

Mythos

・Added The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Chapter 4.

・Added new maps and areas

・Added new background music

Encounters

・Encounter Cyan Scyther Slash/Wind Force Edition... New Ally "Cyan Scyther" is available.

These Encounters each focus on four characters, including the Cyan Scyther, with either Wind attack skills or Slash attack skills.

You can encounter the following four characters (5★ classes) at a 1% encounter rate each (4% in total).

*5★ classes for other characters are not available

[table][tr][th]Slash Force Edition[/th][th]Wind Force Edition[/th][/tr][tr][td]Cyan Scyther

(Chernobog)[/td][td]Cyan Scyther

(Chernobog)[/td][/tr][tr][td]Kikyo

(Lila Blitz)[/td][td]Cynthia

(Grimoire)[/td][/tr][tr][td]Shannon

(White Knight)[/td][td]Felmina

(Galeforce)[/td][/tr][tr][td]Radias

(Crimson Knight)[/td][td]Claude Another Style

(Magna Rex)[/td][/tr][/table]

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Parallel Time Layer Ally

Encounter new allies from other time layers

・If you encounter a Parallel Time Layer ally, you can collect Memoirs and give them to Lady Midd in Time's Forgotten Stop to encounter the Normal Style version of that character.

You must fulfill the conditions and discover the character's true name.

You cannot use Memoirs to encounter the Another Style or Extra Style versions of that character.

Character Quest

・Added the Cyan Scyther's character quest.

You can play the Cyan Scyther's first quest even if you have not encountered her.

*The following quest requires you to have encountered the Cyan Scyther.

・Chapter 4 of Mythos: The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales must be cleared.

・The app must be updated to version 2.11.300.

Added Mythos to the Replay Story feature.

Go to the basement from the first floor of Time's Forgotten Stop and talk to the bard to check it out.

You can replay the stories from Mythos in the version 2.11.300 update.

Uncompleted Mythos will not be displayed.

▼Specified Mythos

・The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales

・Chapter 3

・Part 13 of the Main Story must be cleared

・The app must be updated to version 2.11.300.

*We are planning to add more chapters to the Replay Story feature in the future.

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

March 16, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – March 27, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased only once

・Achievement Reward (Chronos Stone) Bonus

・During the following duration, we've increased the amount of achievement rewards you receive when you start the Mythos: The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Chapter 4.

[table][tr][th]Achievement: The Iron Temple added[/th][/tr] [tr][td]Chronos Stones x10 -> Chronos Stones x50[/td][/tr][/table]

Achievement: "The Iron Temple" will activate after the beginning event scene is finished.

The increased reward amount will be delivered to your inbox.

▼Campaign Duration

From the version 2.11.300 update to April 15, 2022 14:59 (UTC).

The following functions will be added:

・Counter for turns that have passed in battle.

※The app must be updated to version 2.11.300.

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –3/27(UTC) x1

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.11.300.

・Some Achievement titles are displaying in Japanese

Fixed the following issues

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.