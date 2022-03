Share · View all patches · Build 8352966 · Last edited 11 March 2022 – 09:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Chapter 1 has had some Major improvements implemented to create a much more stable multiplayer experience!

The UI has been Improved in the Main Menu and will soon Extend to the rest of the game.

Minor Tweaks and Fixes have been added through the game more well rounded.

Things will be moving around in the main menu the next couple of patches in preparation for Commissions and Chapter 2.

Everyone enjoy

-R