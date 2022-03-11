An email from cute demon manager, plz check!

**At the request of Steam, we will rectification the store page and community content of all Lovely Games games in the near future. If there is any content deleted by mistake, please contact us, thank you. Also, please cooperate with us and try not to promote DLC related content in the Discussion Groups of this game, thank you.**

**As a new guy, he is so nervous to report to his direct boss that he has never met before, but he didn't expect it to be a stern female boss like a queen. But this is what it looks like, but in reality, no one knows about her inner feelings. Challenge her bravely, and you may find out her secret. This game is a casual game where you can control your demon boss by flying and jumping, avoiding many obstacles to reach the end, and gaining her favor. ** **This is a new series of our games Ero Manager, hope you guys will like it~!**

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1901340/Ero_Manager/