March 11 Update Log

Please join the player exchange group 869228790 to get the BETA version beta code if you experience the company chapter.

Note: New and existing users are requested to start the test by registering their company with the chartered company, as the process of opening a company and game creation has been adjusted. Thanks!

Update for Friday 11 March 2022.

Resolve the staff over bug caused by the monkey plot.

Resolve the issue of excessive player stress that occurs with company tours.

Add the feature that hiring again after an employee leaves will increase their salary.

Optimize some other potential bugs.

The structure of the company chapter of the game is completed, and we will do the optimization and plot filling this month, and will do the version update every Friday afternoon, and will be online at the end of March. Thank you for your understanding and waiting!