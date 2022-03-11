3/11 Spirit Detective update notice

Dear Agent,
The update is expected to take 120 minutes at 18:00 (UTC/GMT: +8:00) on 3/11. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!
This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000
Benefits: Weekly free role update
Play the character for free this week
Agent camp: Yan Chixia, proud wind, know autumn yiye, shang Xiang, Wu Qi zhi, Ge Yongming
Simulate hate spirit camp: small stiff, Yu Ji, spoon
Function optimization
- This update will refresh the rewards and reset the number of times you pull.
[Fitting room added]
Exchange mall: Nangong Yi Dust: pink hair, Nalanlian dance: red hair, silver hair, pink hair, night luo: pink hair, blue hair, shangxiang: blue hair, purple hair, clear red: purple hair, red hair
Lingshi mall: night - red robe girl, manlin - meteor cable
Skin treasure box: some garments have been removed from the skin treasure box
【 Balance adjustment 】
- Increased the speed and duration of the simulator
- Reduced the flight speed of the three skills
- Simulators can now move when using domain skills
- Improved the acceleration effect of simulating the stealth state of the ghost after using a skill
- Shortened the transfer animation time for simulating the evil spirit Xiaoli 3 skill
- Reduced the cooldown of the agent's Night Star ability and the cast time after recall of imps
- Increased the base movement speed and running speed of Agent Night's Imp doll
- Reduced the casting time of agent Ning Chaichen's main star ability
- Reduced the casting time of agent Namgong Yichen's main star ability
- Increased the base spirit and health of the agent
- All interactive distance has been increased to 2 meters (saving people, opening doors, sealing and picking up), and the door switch interaction has been optimized. Now you can open and close the door interactively by aiming at the door frame
- Adjusted the distribution of map school A and map pyramid items
- Adjusted the temple B array location on the map
- The secondary star is now valid for a maximum of 5 times per office
[BUG fix]
- Fixed an issue that would prompt the main star skill to cool down when using it less than 3 times but more than 0 times
- Fixed a problem with ordinary attack when using skills of simulated vengeful spider
- Fixed an issue where agent Nalanlian wu would pass through the water polo practiced by Bai Qiu when using the main star against the wall without being trapped
- Fixed an issue where agent Night summoning imps would not be able to move if imps were broken up by nie Xiaoqian when squatting
- Fixed an issue where the imp summoned by agent Night could not shake the crane and absorb elemental shards when he was in the corner
- Fixed an issue that would cause an agent or imp to exit the realm after being pulled into the realm using the main star ability
- Fixed an issue where the shield could not be dropped except for walking after being cast from a distance with three abilities
Changed files in this update