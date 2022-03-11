3/11 Spirit Detective update notice

Dear Agent,

The update is expected to take 120 minutes at 18:00 (UTC/GMT: +8:00) on 3/11. This update will restart the server, online agents will be forced to log off, please log off in advance to avoid loss! We will inform you later when the server is open. Sorry for any inconvenience caused to the simulation training!

This update will issue compensation: Spirit coin X10000

Benefits: Weekly free role update

Play the character for free this week

Agent camp: Yan Chixia, proud wind, know autumn yiye, shang Xiang, Wu Qi zhi, Ge Yongming

Simulate hate spirit camp: small stiff, Yu Ji, spoon

Function optimization

This update will refresh the rewards and reset the number of times you pull.

[Fitting room added]

Exchange mall: Nangong Yi Dust: pink hair, Nalanlian dance: red hair, silver hair, pink hair, night luo: pink hair, blue hair, shangxiang: blue hair, purple hair, clear red: purple hair, red hair

Lingshi mall: night - red robe girl, manlin - meteor cable

Skin treasure box: some garments have been removed from the skin treasure box

【 Balance adjustment 】

Increased the speed and duration of the simulator Reduced the flight speed of the three skills Simulators can now move when using domain skills Improved the acceleration effect of simulating the stealth state of the ghost after using a skill Shortened the transfer animation time for simulating the evil spirit Xiaoli 3 skill Reduced the cooldown of the agent's Night Star ability and the cast time after recall of imps Increased the base movement speed and running speed of Agent Night's Imp doll Reduced the casting time of agent Ning Chaichen's main star ability Reduced the casting time of agent Namgong Yichen's main star ability Increased the base spirit and health of the agent All interactive distance has been increased to 2 meters (saving people, opening doors, sealing and picking up), and the door switch interaction has been optimized. Now you can open and close the door interactively by aiming at the door frame Adjusted the distribution of map school A and map pyramid items Adjusted the temple B array location on the map The secondary star is now valid for a maximum of 5 times per office

[BUG fix]