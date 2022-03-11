April 22nd Traitors in Salem Early Access Beta!

[simg=430,240]https://i.imgur.com/RN1yRZ9.jpg[/simg]

The power of the Necronomicon continues to grow, its power seeping through its shackles! Salem is washed over by a dark influence, strange happenings are afoot. Until one day, a body is found. The townsfolk flash back to a past life filled with distrust and mob hysteria.

"The killer must be hanged!"

The old gallows are restored to their former infamy in the town square. Salem is in disarray once again.

Join us on April 22nd for Early Access Beta on Steam to help banish the Necronomicon before its influence destroys Salem!

