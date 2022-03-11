 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Town of Salem update for 11 March 2022

April 22nd Traitors in Salem Early Access Beta!

Share · View all patches · Build 8351543 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[simg=430,240]https://i.imgur.com/RN1yRZ9.jpg[/simg]

The power of the Necronomicon continues to grow, its power seeping through its shackles! Salem is washed over by a dark influence, strange happenings are afoot. Until one day, a body is found. The townsfolk flash back to a past life filled with distrust and mob hysteria.

"The killer must be hanged!"

The old gallows are restored to their former infamy in the town square. Salem is in disarray once again.

Join us on April 22nd for Early Access Beta on Steam to help banish the Necronomicon before its influence destroys Salem!

Put your wishlists in, and follow us at our socials to stay up to date!

Official Website:
https://www.traitorsinsalem.com/

Twitter:
https://twitter.com/TraitorsinSalem

Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/TraitorsInSalem

Reddit:
https://www.reddit.com/r/Traitorsinsalem/

Changed files in this update

Town of Salem Windows Depot 334231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.