Beta Update 20220311

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Purple Flame Battery revised to Purple Flame Radiance: Whenever you cast an arcane or fire spell, gain that many turns of starcharged. Starcharged deals 6 arcane and 6 fire damage to 2 random enemies in LOS each turn it is active.

Fixed Mordred music not playing when the Mordred level was reloaded

Fixed single enemy threat range display only working with mouse

Essence Flux charges 6->12

Added graphics for new idols

Actually fixed poison sting range upgrade, really for real for real this time.

Added fast forward feature: Press backspace to set the game speed to xturbo until the end of the current turn.

(I added this because I usually prefer to play on normal speed, but sometimes get into annoying situations especially with conjuration builds, and end up toggling back and forth which is awkward. Curious to hear how others feel about this feature, and game speed in general.)

-Dylan