 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Rift Wizard update for 11 March 2022

Beta Update 20220311

Share · View all patches · Build 8351474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Purple Flame Battery revised to Purple Flame Radiance: Whenever you cast an arcane or fire spell, gain that many turns of starcharged. Starcharged deals 6 arcane and 6 fire damage to 2 random enemies in LOS each turn it is active.

Fixed Mordred music not playing when the Mordred level was reloaded

Fixed single enemy threat range display only working with mouse

Essence Flux charges 6->12

Added graphics for new idols

Actually fixed poison sting range upgrade, really for real for real this time.

Added fast forward feature: Press backspace to set the game speed to xturbo until the end of the current turn.
(I added this because I usually prefer to play on normal speed, but sometimes get into annoying situations especially with conjuration builds, and end up toggling back and forth which is awkward. Curious to hear how others feel about this feature, and game speed in general.)

-Dylan

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8351474
Rift Wizard Content Depot 1271281
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.