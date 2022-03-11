Icarus Content Update Week 14 | Waterworks

Share · View all patches · Build 8351415 · Last edited 11 March 2022 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy

This weeks update adds an array of new technology and improvements to one of our core features, farming. The core principle of farming has been to provide a steady, self-sustaining food source for the harsher climates and to alleviate the time often invested into hunting. As we’ve fleshed this out, we’ve grown the scope for what it can become, and this week we’re adding in new technology such as water piping, which will allow for more automated solutions for watering crops along with other applications like sprinkler systems to protect your structures from fire. You’ll also find the addition of fertilizer and changes to the decaying mechanic for crops. To wrap up all these changes for you, there is a new farming mission which incorporates all of these new features in its objectives.

Water Piping Improvements

Water Piping takes farming from a strictly manual process to one with automation capabilities. With this, comes 3 tiers of crop plots. The standard wood, but also iron and hydroponic. Iron and Hydroponic plots add the option of water connections, providing improved growth rates from crops for better efficiency in the late-game and on more daring missions. In addition to water inputs, the Hydroponics plot also takes power inputs to emulate the greenhouse buff, making it a powerful all-in-one unit. We’ve expanded the crop plot UI for this update so check it out for information on the plot’s connection status and modifier states to ensure the plot is setup to reap the full benefits.

Water Piping also offers other applications, one of the most prevalent being installing sprinkler systems inside buildings for surprise fires caused by lightning or a careless prospector. We’ll be looking to add more applications for them in the future also, but this will give you a taste of how we plan to incorporate more automated, industrial features into key elements of the gameplay.

author: Farming is a great way for Prospectors to ensure long-term survivability and accessibility to resources which may otherwise be out of reach on any given mission. There is a fairly steep investment in order to maximize a farm's output, as it can involve things like water and power networks, green house buildings, fertilizer production and more, but there are also entry-level farming setups for the budding (pun intended) farmer. - Adam, Lead Game Designer

Farming Talent Improvements

Alongside our new deployables and tiered crop plot system, we’ve added a range of new farming talents to incorporate these new systems and add more variation for players who want to specialize in being the provider for their team. You can see the full list of new and updated talents in the detailed changelog below.

Farming Mission: Agriculture: Hydroponics

This weeks update comes with a new mission to introduce all the new features to the player-base. Mission ‘Agriculture: Hydroponics’ requires you to set up an agricultural hub on the surface and grow a range of crops to be taken back up to the scientists onboard the HUB for testing for their chemical differences to earth-grown variants. This will require a structured greenhouse set up with a proper water network, power supply and fertilizer.

Detailed Change Log:

Version: 1.1.5.92602