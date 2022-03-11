V0.8 Immersive Mode Major Content Update Is Here!

Welcome Survivors!

This is the largest content update ever for Endgame: Road To Salvation. Let me introduce the optional Immersive Mode. A 3rd person over the shoulder view mode will bring you right into the heart of the action, featuring an adjustable zoom (scope zoom if equipped). This update led to a series of new challenges, providing the opportunity to add new content, and optimize/improve much of the existing groundwork. 3rd person mode can be activated from the start menu, or from options at any time.

The changes are too numerous to go into great detail, but here are some of the major additions/changes. (See full changelog below for full list)

A third person perspective can now be activated, adding a whole new level of immersion to the game. Many animations have been reworked, adding aim up/down, as well as proper running/walking/strafing animations for different weapon types. Headshot/weak spot detections was added to most NPCs, replacing the old chance of crit system. Downed zombies/NPCs/bandits can now be shot in the head while in ragdoll, allowing for a double-tap crit kill and preventing reanimation. The walking speed of many NPCs has been lowered for the immersive mode, giving the player a chance to reposition a little easier for tactical effectiveness. Bullet force is now applied to enemies on death to make more realistic death ragdolls. Grenades can now be thrown up/down in immersive mode, and they will now properly spawn on the right side of the character (near the throwing hand). A new recoil system is in place for hand weapons (only in 3rd person mode) and mounted vehicle turrets, which is offset by weapon mods and character skill levels. Impact force has been added to all weapons, launching enemies with the force of the hit, and creating some pretty good looking ragdoll deaths. Blood splatters have been updated, and new bloodstain decals are created from certain damage types.

The item details panel has been improved to be more clear, also adding in a compare stats function that compares the selected item with your currently equipped item. Build mode has had an overhaul as well, such as a new ghost actor for placement planning, lighter buildables, updated meshes, ability to build on the z axis, etc. There still isn't a huge demand for this feature, but I have a few ideas on how to make it more useful in the following updates.

Added the spear and the metal spear which can be crafted, looted or purchased, and used as melee weapons or thrown and retrieved. Other melee weapons have been updated such as the fireaxe, the hatchet, and the kitchen knife. Windows have been added to the game. You can jump through them, but they can cause the bleeding affliction. Windows can be shot out or otherwise destroyed safely. The Science lab had a visual overhaul with new textures and materials. Wheat and Corn actors have been added to the farmlands with very little difference to performance. During the winter months or when it snows, most actors can slowly accumulate snow. (Material change)

New NPC interaction options. NPCs can request items for a disposition boost, or you can attempt to charm or persuade an NPC. Chance of success is determined by your Charisma and your negotiation, adjusted by the existing Disposition. AI in general has also received a massive overhaul, leading to better performance and detection algorithms. XP gain multiplier has been added to the options screen, to help boost skill gain if you find it too slow.

The melee system has undergone a massive overhaul. Characters can now Dodge and Block attacks. Blocking will negate damage in exchange for stamina if you have any available. Most types of damage is negated during a dodge, and dodge distance will improve with your skill value. Melee attack speed is now determined by your dexterity and your equipped weapon skill (or unarmed.)

Your recent death count will now show up on the death widget, showing you the next respawn bonus that will spawn with you. A new bonus has been added, and the order has changed. A light vehicle will now always spawn beside the character on respawn.

New event added - Deadfall

Apocalypse events and Giant demons will drop masses of undead on the players as a demoralizing attack designed to disrupt mobility and flood the enemy with the undead. Falling enemies can cause damage to players on impact.

Check out the full changelog below for a full list of changes.

-3rd Person (Immersive) Mode added

-Headshots have been added, causing a crit kill on the undead

-You can now headshot the undead while they are in ragdoll to prevent them from rising again (instead of butchering)

-Added aim up/down to character anims for Immersive mode (and Target lock Top-down mode)

-Updated certain animations for improved strafing/aiming/crouched movement

-Added Dodging and Blocking with new animations

-New recoil system for hand weapons (Shoulder cam only) and mounted vehicle weapons

-New aim animations with no natural sway for new recoil system

-A new crosshair style aim indicator has been added for the new aiming method

-While the Shoulder cam is active bullets will fire at the center of the screen, unless a lasersight is equipped which will cause the bullet will follow the laser path

-Crosshair now hides when a bow or spear is equipped, as projectile trajectories differ

-Added new impact force method for firearms and melee weapons

-Bullet force has been added so that projectiles affect destroyed objects such as glass and walls

-Melee combat overhaul, attack speed based on skill and dexterity

-New attack animation method that allows melee speed based on Skill + Dexterity

-Updated driving physics, (restored turning radius, more friction, less wheel slip)

-New proper night vision post processing effect added

-New water material with depth-based opacity

-New Detail display with currently equipped comparisons

-On get up from ragdoll, player is now invulnerable for a very short time

-Blood splatter decals now appear on enemies when hit with either bullets or other projectiles

-Added bullet hole decals to all hardened targets when shot (vehicles, trailers, mechs, etc.)

-New death count feature and order for providing assistance to the player, including a free light vehicle

-Death screen now shows your current death multiplier, along with the bonus that will be provided on respawn

-New, nicer progress bar widget

-Lootables can now be destroyed with hand weapons

-Lootables now have a durability value

-Farmlands map update- Added dirt backroad through farm field

-Shield map update- Fixed some highway locations for better, smoother turns in the shield

-Lakeside map update- Fixed a sharp hill beside a building spawn location

-Added destructible windows to buildings

-Windows can cut players that jump through, causing a bleeding effect

-Zombies can now smash/climb through large commercial windows

-Reduced size of Rucksack for better visibility

-Added 2 new melee/throwable weapons Wood Spear, Metal Spear

-Added a proper lasersight that will no longer pass through walls

-Added Wheat and Corn actors to the farm maps

-Added new radio actor

-New fireaxe mesh, hatchet mesh, kitchen knife mesh, sofa mesh

-Hair textures and meshes updated

-Hairstyle added - Flattop

-New commercial building shop signs with lighting

-New NPC Dialogue options to raise/lower disposition based on skill

-NPCs can now request items, delivery will provide inspiration and disposition bonuses

-Neutral NPCs At Disposition 0 will refuse to deal with you, and NPC followers will leave

-NPC/Item names will now always face the player camera

-NPC/Bandits will now take a small amount of time to acquire a target instead of instantly firing based on their skill modifier

-Updates to NPC Melee combat AI (No more jumping around)

-AI improvements across the board, better enemy detection and tracking

-New information screens at the checkpoints, replacing old placeholders

-New Science Lab Instance materials and textures

-New information screen above fuel station pump activation console

-Pump activation console lights up when used, green for success, red for triggered alarm success

-Updates to build mode - new material for planning stage, Floor structure re-added

-Player can build multiple copies of the same object if shift is held while building

-Buildable items now weigh much less to help improve their usefulness

-Added a gradual winter snow-covered effect for snowfall and winter months

-3rd person mode or Top down mode can be selected in the options screen

-New XP Gain Multiplier in options screen

-'Deadfall' apocalypse event/Titan attack added

-Titans have a new attack animation and 2 new effects, (Stomp, Blast and Deadfall)

-Horrors have 2 new attack animations and effects, (Stomp and Feed)

-Horrors and Titans have both had their collisions tightened for better damage avoidance

-Updated Dragon fire to new flamethrower method

-Changed Mech "Jump" sound

-Titan will begin melee attacks further from players

-Horror material optimizing update

-Horror pit removed minor summon feature, but has become destructible.

-Horror pit can be destroyed for threat reduction, but spawns a horde when damaged

-All placed structures will now be saved if they are still in play

-Lights added to merchant stalls, removed from checkpoint

-lighting adjusted in checkpoints to better illuminate areas of interest

-Electric discharge effect will now interrupt enemy movement every .5 seconds in addition to damage

-Secondary weapon display on the Main HUD now color coded to show damage

-Destroying a Infection Core will now immediately reduce threat level by 1

-Some basic controls have been added to the bottom-left corner of the HUD, based on your current vehicle

-Security Drone support overhaul, faster fire, better acquisition, more damage

-Sentry gun AI has had an overhaul, including a new enemy detection algorithm

-Sentry gun targets are always detected around the actor, but turrets now have a rotation speed

-Added small point lights to Sentry guns so they can be seen in the dark

-Improved blood particles

-Improved standing torch flame particles

-Updated flamethrower effects and particles

-Added particle lights to certain effects such as nitro and certain flames

-Modified fire burst particle from a damaged vehicle

-All weapons have a new recoil multiplier value

-Electronics skill now determines how many mines/turrets/traps can be placed at once

-Support options such as the Heli support and Security drone now provide impact locations for blood splatter decals or bullet holes on enemies

-All gun ranges have been improved

-In Top Down mode, pressing shift will activate the scope in whatever direction the player is facing for quicker target acquisition

-Placed explosive mines can now be triggered by taking damage (such as shooting them)

-Increased endurance cost of certain actions like dodging/jumping/attacking

-Archangel Mech mesh has been updated (de-bootified)

-The resource scoop can now collect foreign fauna

-items that can be picked up now have their names positioned lower to the ground

-Stealth skill now affects crouched walking speed

-Smoke effect added to the back end of rocket launchers when firing (On foot, Vehicle, Mech)

-Most offensive airstrikes have had their cost greatly reduced to make them more useful

-Certain actions can now be performed while reloading, such as picking up items and opening doors

-Changed miniskirt to kilt

-Updated t-shirt mesh and texture

-You can no longer sprint and reload at the same time

-Lowered overall spawn rates of apocalypse and night events (More so at lower threat levels)

-Less chance of lockpick break

-Better chance of enemies spawning in buildings

-Slower cam movement while aiming in scope mode

-Nicer fire effects from fire spread

-Slightly larger Imp sizes

-Further adjustments to explosions for nicer effects

-Now Prevents ragdoll while riding on vehicles during movement

-Archangel mechs can no longer strafe

-Slightly shorter swipe trail to better match weapon reach

-Doors will not collide with player when open, but will block bullets

-No longer show target/result when asking NPC to join

-Slightly reduced the size of bullet holes

-Smaller lockpick detection area to make it easier to target lootables

-Darker red rain during the Hellfog

-Arrow damage has been increased

-Altered some dialogue

-Sentry turrets can now be removed with the screwdriver tool

-Stopped all rotation while fishing

-Slightly lower xp required for gunnery level

-Eye turrets will now engage player on foot if the shoulder cam is active

-Altered heli support chatter after death

-Removed opacity of transfer menu

-Removed bullet holes from destroyed objects

-Added locked audio to locked doors

-Much better chance that Science lab hall ends will contain a random lootable

-Tornado zombies will now spawn at random heights

-Removed camera lag substepping for vehicles

-Slightly Darker nights

-Highlighted slot in inventory widget is brighter for easier navigation

-Removed each map's independent water actors and created a persistent water actor for optimization

-Slightly higher speed limit before player leaving vehicle will go ragdoll

-Cruiser bike higher top speed

-Swipe effect slightly higher to match weapon trail

-Animation speed adjustments

-Most enemy movement speeds have been lowered

-Friendly and enemy NPC will walk at a normal rate until they enter combat mode

-Titan craters from footsteps no longer limited to landscape collisions

-Doppelganger compass point was remaining in play after death/culling

-Smaller dust effect on melee impact

-Inventory panel character cam should now always show the front of the player

-Removed a fire area from the plane crash site to allow access from one side to the other

-Changed background flames in start screen

Bugfixes

-Crafting recipe for the .22 handgun and rifle has been fixed

-Follower commands Attack/Withdraw now work properly

-Ranged Human NPCs will now properly flee when an enemy comes too close

-Vehicle collisions with other vehicles and destroyed actors at high speeds could cause strange physics effects. A new method is being used to mitigate this

-Fixed the ROF of all weapons to properly display in rounds per minute

-On certain status effects, there is now only a chance to be afflicted based on endurance

-Nausea will no longer kill players on its own

-Navmesh fixes - Some enemies were getting stuck in some buildings

-larger motorcycle entry boxes for driver/passenger

-Reduced NPC shouting during attacks

-AI had trouble walking through doors in buildings at specific rotations

-Fixed vehicle damage code had a small gap between smoke/fire effects

-Fixed Bear/Hellhound/Barghest attacks were hitting players through walls

-Fixed Rucksack Texture

-Fixed flanel Shirt Texture

-All cams now have consistent sensitivity for mouse and controller

-Fixed when second player enters character creation, BGM ends

-Fixed collision on extended cab pickup truck

-On request assistance, floating text was jumbled and illegible

-All walls will now spawn bullet holes when shot

-Removed unnecessary exit button from Caravan daily gains screen

-Max weight checks were not running properly when switching weapons, sometimes causing overloaded effect when still under max capacity

-Crit-Kills were no longer working properly in top-down mode. Critical kills have been reactivated

-Fixed thrown offensive and support grenades were not spawning from the hand location on throw

-Adjusted character hand location on two-handed weapons

-Support and caravan screens now scale properly in multiplayer

-Splitscreen backpack now hides when another player enters the passenger seat of a motorcycle

-Set minimum vehicle battery to be 0

-Fixed Sentry turrets were not targeting doppelgangers

-Archangel Mech support title has been updated in support list and the caravan screen

-Controller access in inventory widget updated

-Arrows now properly collide with turrets

-Build mode instructions fixed to include controller access

-Fixed Incendiary traps can now be damaged properly

-Scope overlay will no longer stretch with different resolutions or splitscreen

-Adjusted GUI scales for splitscreen, shop widgets were overlapping on maximum scale setting

-Lasersight effects are properly removed when the player aims, then cancels in mid-air

-Fixed couches in Science Labs now have collision

-Made some adjustments to spatial audio effects and reverb for distant gunshots/explosions

-Fire truck text location fix (flickering text)

-Fixed a teleport issue when a horror would push a player through the landscape

-Removed hand cursor that would appear when hovering the cursor over a pickup actor

-Vehicles (and attached parts) should no longer impact concrete floors in colony during movement

-Fixed flamethrower audio remains in play after it breaks

-Fixed enemy spawn location for truck stop

-Fixed map trigger detection for optimization

-Fixed action menu not closing if not enough morale to uninstall weapon mods

I have done some playtesting myself and ironed out most of the bugs, but there will undoubtedly be some that I missed. If you encounter any bugs, please report it in the community section with as much information as possible to reproduce the issue, and I'll get to it as soon as possible. I appreciate all of your input, especially during the early access period.

Join me on social media

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCblROKBoh3enSwgcTP0Q2tQ

Twitter - https://twitter.com/indie_anon

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/gaming/IndieAnon

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/indieanongames