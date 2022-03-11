Ship Report Tool

One of the main bugs I've been trying to track down is where you cannot complete a mission due to a mystery enemy remaining on the map that you cannot find. I have not been able to replicate this on my end making it impossible for me to fix it. I have created a tool that will print out all the ship status to help narrow what might be going on when players encounter it. So, if you run into this issue, there is a new button at the rear of the bridge below the Emergency Exit button to print out a report. This will log the game state and open a File Explorer to the generated text file called "shipreport.txt". Please send this file to me over Discord or email to battlegroupvr@gmail.com

Thanks for your help in finding this bug!

Other Fixes: