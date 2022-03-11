A buzzin' update! bHaptics support v1.2.9.8

Hello RC superstars!

One of the main updates to the game is bHaptics Tactsuit X support. It adds a whole extra dimension of feedback to the game, helping to forge more of a connection between you and what's happening in the virtual world. Check out www.bhaptics.com for more information on this amazing tech. Thanks to the bHaptics team for your support, especially AlexVR for reaching out.

As well as bHaptics, we've also added haptic feedback to the VR controllers to help you get more of a feel for whats going on with your RC car's suspension. You can turn this on or off via the system settings menu screen.

As well as things buzzing all over the place, this build also brings with it a few fixes. Full patch notes below.

Thanks for all your support so far and for supporting indie games like this one!

Notes:

Added bHaptics support

Added haptic feedback on controllers (can be turned off in settings - ffb)

Fixed shader issue in caves

Fixed problem with restarting wiping out the vehicle audio (thanks to AlexVR for reporting this issue!)

Fixed potential crash bug with restarting levels from the pause screen just as the game tries to load the main menu (resulting in the restart happening after the main menu loads and crashing the game)

Fixed physics (handling) of Blaze vehicle

Fixed physics (handling) of Speed Eagle vehicle

Removed particle effects from fires in treasure rooms 2+3 (until we can find a way to do it without causing so much performance loss)