World 4 (Cave World) Gameplay Polish - Eased off the Difficulty Ramp

Following the world 2 polish last month we've given a lot of attention to world 4, the cave world. This is a favourite of ours, and some really interesting gameplay mechanics and level designs come into play here. However because building these levels is a lot more time consuming (the cave levels are both vertical and horizontal, whereas most other worlds are primarily horizontal) we didn't polish the difficulty as much as the other worlds.

Replaying this world again I don't know how I managed to get gold on all these levels, so it was good to get some perspective and realize the bar was set crazily high!

So as with world 2 these levels are still an awesome challenge, but now gold is much more achievable for the experienced player.

We also gated world 4 in the overworld so you now need 10 droplets to enter. This is just to get you in the rhythm of collecting droplets before you hit the last few worlds where a large number is needed to enter.

We hope you're enjoying Mage Drops!

As always come and join us on Discord, we'd love to hear about your experiences:

