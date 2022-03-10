 Skip to content

Elteria Hunter update for 10 March 2022

Elteria Hunter Early Access Release Update V1.0.0

Build 8349989

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Hi Hunters!

It's finally time the Early Access is released, and Ready to play were working hard daily to improve gameplay and new content. We will soon release a Roadmap on what's coming in the future. For now, let's talk about what's in-game right now.

You will be able to follow the story towards the first Boss. This will be through 3+ Dungeons, and you will need to farm up and lvl up.

Max level is now 50 and will be increased with every update!

As a Developer, I'm Daily on our Discord Channel, Join now, and I'm happy to get feedback on the Game, and you can report bugs you find in Game to in the discord Channel!

Fight on Hunters!

