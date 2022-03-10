v0.26 Patch Notes

Bugs

Fixed issue with bosses showing the wrong dialogue

Fixed issue with bosses of tier 3 and 4 giving the wrong milestone tier

Fixed Dandere weekly 4-2-2 typo

Increased text size on the clock

Healing skills no longer restore decimal values

Fixed statuses not activating if multiple girls and enemies had poison

Fixed issue with enemy battles starting empty due to a typo in the percent chance script.

Fixed a bug where if you gave a monster girl an artifact but then went to next week the artifact would be deleted

Fixed bug where if you unequipped an artifact then went to next week the artifact would be duplicated.

Fixed royal decree animation

Fixed a bug where the bee’s clothes were in the wrong spot during certain attack animations

Fixed the bulletproof achievement so it activates at 99 armor

Mushroom event now recovers energy.

Fixed a map bug on floor 3

Fixed an issue where the next week box would revert the game font

Antidote description has been updated to match current effects.

QoL

Map screen will now flash the energy and health bar when losing health due to lack of energy

Added a “random” button for the seed generator

Adjusted the seed reader so that game updates won’t alter existing girls’ seeds.

Adjusted the seed reader so slimes have the same drop chance as other monster girls.

Balance

Increased medkit healing from 1% max health to 5% max health

Slightly reduced enemy strength and defense

Flash Step now deals damage

Coil now deals damage.

Increased Giant Killer damage scaling

Increased plague mask damage scaling

Increased first aid heal

Increased lamia constrictor damage scaling

Increased engorge damage scaling

Increased shield bash damage scaling

Increased punishment damage scaling

Increased fists of fury damage scaling

Increased glare slow

Flare now gives a white orb

Slime shield, smith, coil, static armor, and fly up no longer give damage scaling armor and instead give a flat amount.

Bandits will now only use reinforcements if they are alone.

Bandits will no longer use retreat if they are trapped

Small Moon now multiplies the effects of certain overflows.

Certain gifts now give a 1 week training boost.