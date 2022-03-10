v0.26 Patch Notes

Bugs
Fixed issue with bosses showing the wrong dialogue
Fixed issue with bosses of tier 3 and 4 giving the wrong milestone tier
Fixed Dandere weekly 4-2-2 typo
Increased text size on the clock
Healing skills no longer restore decimal values
Fixed statuses not activating if multiple girls and enemies had poison
Fixed issue with enemy battles starting empty due to a typo in the percent chance script.
Fixed a bug where if you gave a monster girl an artifact but then went to next week the artifact would be deleted
Fixed bug where if you unequipped an artifact then went to next week the artifact would be duplicated.
Fixed royal decree animation
Fixed a bug where the bee’s clothes were in the wrong spot during certain attack animations
Fixed the bulletproof achievement so it activates at 99 armor
Mushroom event now recovers energy.
Fixed a map bug on floor 3
Fixed an issue where the next week box would revert the game font
Antidote description has been updated to match current effects.
QoL
Map screen will now flash the energy and health bar when losing health due to lack of energy
Added a “random” button for the seed generator
Adjusted the seed reader so that game updates won’t alter existing girls’ seeds.
Adjusted the seed reader so slimes have the same drop chance as other monster girls.
Balance
Increased medkit healing from 1% max health to 5% max health
Slightly reduced enemy strength and defense
Flash Step now deals damage
Coil now deals damage.
Increased Giant Killer damage scaling
Increased plague mask damage scaling
Increased first aid heal
Increased lamia constrictor damage scaling
Increased engorge damage scaling
Increased shield bash damage scaling
Increased punishment damage scaling
Increased fists of fury damage scaling
Increased glare slow
Flare now gives a white orb
Slime shield, smith, coil, static armor, and fly up no longer give damage scaling armor and instead give a flat amount.
Bandits will now only use reinforcements if they are alone.
Bandits will no longer use retreat if they are trapped
Small Moon now multiplies the effects of certain overflows.
Certain gifts now give a 1 week training boost.
