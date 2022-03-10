Setup the second region, which is now accessible via waypoints, once unlocked. The town of Arhain has been moved to the new region called Marck. The new region can be accessed in the northern parts of Naerocks (starting level).

Next updates will work on the new environment (landscape editing, flora and fauna), and extend the new region. The general scope is to have several regions instead of one big one. One reason is that this approach in level design makes it easier to tweak difficulties, and reduces the work.

Open issues

The ai in dungeons is not always properly moving. This will be addressed in coming updates.