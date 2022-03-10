V 0.0.3.8

New Mission Type: “CLONES”. This mission can show up starting in sector two. You will have to shut down cyborg cloners while avoiding being overwhelmed by the week, but many, clones. There are a few ways to accomplish this mission.

New NPC: Someone wants you to find something for them. Maybe it’ll end up being worth your time a few missions down the line.

You can now use your melee attack to cut through the shrubbery connecting trees.

Added rare secret passages that take you to previously inaccessible buildings.

Added a rare encounter: “Cyborg Thief”. They will instantly rob you and run when discovered. If you can stop them before they get away you’ll get your money back and the money they've stolen from everybody else.

You can now hack the generators in “DESTROY” missions for 99 battery to destroy them.

The player is no longer invincible before returning to the helicopter after finishing a mission criteria.

Buildings with the double upgrades are less common now.

Building with the hackable super computer are less common.

Some text now stays over the players head for a second before floating away to make it easier to read.

Drone bullets no longer create explosive shots when hitting walls.

Drone bullets are no longer affected by the player’s “Splash” perk.

You can no longer hack upgrades through walls.

A certain NPC only asks for one grenade instead of two and only gives 50 credits instead of 75 for it.

Fixed a bug caused by hitting a generator with the “Elemental Burst” trap perk.

Fixed an issue where enemies could spawn stuck in trees.

There’s now more of a delay with pop-up text when maxed out on the item you’re touching.