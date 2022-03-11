 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister update for 11 March 2022

Update 11/03/2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,
thanks for all your feedback for the game and your patience with us.

In today's update we have:

  • We made further improvements to the HTC Vive (wand edition). The option for grip toggle now works correctly. You now can use all weapon holsters as intended.
  • We fixed an issue with item- and lever-alignment. It should now be more comfortable and precise to use any interaction.
  • We fixed a display issue with the leaderboards you will be able to see other entries now.

If you want to give us more feedback, meet other players or get the latest news, join our discord here:

https://discord.gg/kUFpBKqaGB

Thanks for your support.

