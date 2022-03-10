New Update. Version 0.89 is here!

Hello there,

This update is very important because we add New skill system. It is unfinished, but it looks huge even now. Skills menu is available after completion of Mission 3.

There will be about more than 100 skills in total. But only 8 of them are available now. We need to be sure that current system works fine and after that we will be adding new skills with each update. There are basic skills for basic towers. Like, increase damage, range, attack speed. Anyway, it buffs basic towers very well.

We use text hints temporarily. Later, we will replace all of them with animated GIFs. We are still going to keep "no single word" feature in the game. Most of skills are unclickable. It is temporarily solution also. Skill tree will get larger and more functional with every following update.

About new mission

We added Mission 8 with New Balance. First of all, we added a special map feature. Now the one road has a small pool of lava. Enemies take damage when walking on lava. So player can handle tons of monsters with lava. It is a good point. The bad thing is that lava is near the end of the path. So, it is a risk trying to handle all enemies at the lava point. So, player must balance between lava point and crossroads point which is also a great spot for placing towers.

We changed parameters of all enemies of World #3. Also, 2 enemies got new abilities. First one is a Big Green Dino. It now has stone damage resistance aura. It gives nearby allies 50% stone resistance bonus. It helps small green dinos live a little longer.

Another new ability was given to Air Dino. Now it drops a Fast Green Fish from World #2 on the road when it flies over the road. A pack of Air Dinos work as a landing troops squad. It is very fun to see and play.

Finally, 8th mission offers a new tower for players. It is Ape Tower, an upgrade of Stone Tower Level 2. It doesn't have splash damage. It hits only 1 target but it applies a Poison buff in the area of hit. So, it poisons several enemies at once. Poison deal 25 damage per second and lasts for 10 seconds. It is 250 damage overall. Poison ignores stone resistance. So, it works great against armored enemies and big groups of small enemies. For example, there are reptiloid mobs with high health regeneration appear on Mission 8. Ape's poison completely turns this regeneration off, so other towers could over damage and kill it. Also, Ape Tower attacks air targets. It has larger attack range than Giant tower, so it can cover several paths at once. In overall, every player should use at least 1-2 Ape towers for better results.

Other game changes

Old Skill menu in missions with Old Balance works properly now.

Jump mobs now need some time for getting height to be able to fly over barricades and other obstacles.

Fixed the bug with appearing of barricade wall in Mission 3 when path wasn't completely blocked. Disposition of starting barricades in Mission 4 was improved.

Amount of health of Jumping Jellyfish was increased by 100%. Physical size of this mob was increased to 4x4 (big mob). Amount of Jump Jellyfish was cut by 50% to remain same game balance.

Damage of Sniper Tower was increased by 5.

Play with us,