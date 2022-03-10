Weekly Update: Light Up!💡& Minor Fixes

This week we are giving you some new Lights for your vehicles!💡

Ocellus Lite - The Ocellus Lite are a refurbished Ocellus lights with a more copmpact design. But don't let the small size fool you, these are just as powerful as the original

Jeepers Peepers - Use these beautiful binocular headlights to bird watch. Or opponent watch. But the birds are prettier honestly.



Reflektor - These lights could illuminate an Army. Not the military kind though.

Plus several minor fixes

Fixed Pro-pain trying to set fire to static objects, resulting in errors.

Added possibility to bind keypad/numpad keys (sorry for that lapse, left handers!)

Fixed issue where getting destroyed while using Vipers basic weapon would result in the beam being on when respawning (just visual, wouldn't actually damage anything)

Fixed some typos

Follow us on our Socials:

DISCORD

TWITTER

REDDIT

INSTAGRAM

FACEBOOK

YOUTUBE

TIKTOK

TWITCH