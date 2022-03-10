Weekly Update: Light Up!💡& Minor Fixes

This week we are giving you some new Lights for your vehicles!💡
Ocellus Lite - The Ocellus Lite are a refurbished Ocellus lights with a more copmpact design. But don't let the small size fool you, these are just as powerful as the original
Jeepers Peepers - Use these beautiful binocular headlights to bird watch. Or opponent watch. But the birds are prettier honestly.
Reflektor - These lights could illuminate an Army. Not the military kind though.
Plus several minor fixes
- Fixed Pro-pain trying to set fire to static objects, resulting in errors.
- Added possibility to bind keypad/numpad keys (sorry for that lapse, left handers!)
- Fixed issue where getting destroyed while using Vipers basic weapon would result in the beam being on when respawning (just visual, wouldn't actually damage anything)
- Fixed some typos
Changed files in this update