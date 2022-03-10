P&C Beta Update: 10.03.2022

This was hard! But I'm so happy with it! Performances have been an issue for a while, I had to get serious!

Tested on the weakest machine I could get my hands on, and ran around the World Map to see what happens!

🔧OLD CLIENT🔧 Avg FPS: 33.066 - Min FPS: 11 - Max FPS: 44

🔥NEW CLIENT🔥 Avg FPS: 41.369 - Min FPS: 36 - Max FPS: 47

Way less stuttering, and overall better feeling while moving on the Map, even with a lot of battles happening around the Knight!

Size: 755.5 MBs

Additions and Changes:

ːswirliesː Complete overhaul of the war/siege mechanics and calculations. New routes for armies are possible and adding new Reigns to the war map now take a fraction of the time



D-d-double sieges!? In this screenshot Human already control the Skeleton Reign, so they will reach Desert's from both sides!

ːswirliesː The World Maps now have much fewer events running at the same time and there's a substantial performance increase

ːswirliesː Sieges now proceed together with the game's daily clock. At 0 DEFENSE a Reign can resist a siege for around 1 day (1~16 minutes while in the World Map, depending on the Day Lenght you set in your Options). Every additional DEFENSE point will increase that resistance by about 8 hours. This will likely be tuned in the next builds

ːswirliesː Added "Siege Stop/Resume" Cheat

Fixes:

ːswirliesː Fixed Bird Peace sign also appearing in fallen Reigns' Status page

ːswirliesː Fixed Ghost/Human/Golem sieges (as attackers) bugging out in cities that don't allow siege units (namely Bird/Finhead/Mermaid Reigns)

ːswirliesː Fixed Kobold Route worker assignment locking for the day even if the process fails due to lack of food for your 'bolds

ːswirliesː Fixed wonky holstaur workers path in Maiden Dairies

ːswirliesː Fixed Oni Princess being able to declare wars. It will remain off until a later stage of her development

ːswirliesː Fixed dialogue choice text outside DPII's castle going out of bounds

ːswirliesː Fixed Yako DLC NPC causing the enemy to be unable to see the player unit, even when the effect of her skill should be depleted