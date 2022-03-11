Era 3 is now here! This is the 2nd massive update for the game, and with this update, the total content in the game is increased by roughly 40%! What's new in Era 3?

-The Runic Cauldron and Runic Table let you recycle Runes into useful items!

-8 New Spells: Fire, Ice, Lightning, and Poison Golem, Eruption, Cryo Prison, Voltaic Viper, and Fuming Sprites!

-6 New Spirit Totems, each with a unique ability!

-2 New Terrains and 1 New Soundtrack!

-35 New Achievements, including 10 special ones!

-4 New Fates, 6 New Runes, 8 New Traits, and a whole new Awakening Tree!

-Upgrades for the Cloak of the Time Master, Spirit Engine, Star of Wisdom, and Great Prism!

As always, please let us know any and all feedback you have! Yahoo! :-D