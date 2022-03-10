Early Access Hotfix - 2022/03/10

Share · View all patches · Build 8348579 · Last edited 10 March 2022 – 18:32:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello new recruits,

Thanks tremendously for your feedback and support regarding Have a Nice Death Early Access release!

This patch makes several fixes based on initial reporting issues following the beginning of the early access this week.

Add a fix about a possible crash after unlocking a weapon with the office manager Joe.

[Fixed] Player stucks in charge attack during loading and cinematic

Disable pause input during dialog

Stop status update during cinematic

Add controller choice dropdown in Command panel in Options

Add security to avoid corrupted save

Remove description display for locked items in office manager menu.

[Fixed] Steam cloud saves

We are planning for one more hotfix patch later this week. Thank you for playing!