Have a Nice Death update for 10 March 2022

Early Access Hotfix - 2022/03/10

Build 8348579

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello new recruits,

Thanks tremendously for your feedback and support regarding Have a Nice Death Early Access release!

This patch makes several fixes based on initial reporting issues following the beginning of the early access this week.

  • Add a fix about a possible crash after unlocking a weapon with the office manager Joe.
  • [Fixed] Player stucks in charge attack during loading and cinematic
  • Disable pause input during dialog
  • Stop status update during cinematic
  • Add controller choice dropdown in Command panel in Options
  • Add security to avoid corrupted save
  • Remove description display for locked items in office manager menu.
  • [Fixed] Steam cloud saves

We are planning for one more hotfix patch later this week. Thank you for playing!

