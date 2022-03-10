Early Access Hotfix - 2022/03/10

Hello new recruits,
Thanks tremendously for your feedback and support regarding Have a Nice Death Early Access release!
This patch makes several fixes based on initial reporting issues following the beginning of the early access this week.
- Add a fix about a possible crash after unlocking a weapon with the office manager Joe.
- [Fixed] Player stucks in charge attack during loading and cinematic
- Disable pause input during dialog
- Stop status update during cinematic
- Add controller choice dropdown in Command panel in Options
- Add security to avoid corrupted save
- Remove description display for locked items in office manager menu.
- [Fixed] Steam cloud saves
We are planning for one more hotfix patch later this week. Thank you for playing!
