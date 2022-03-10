Martha Is Dead Patch No: 1.0304

Hello again everyone

A new patch is now available to download for Martha Is Dead!

Full patch notes are as follows :

Build No: 1.0309.02

Fixed The Hanged Man achievement for those who have already met the requirements before the previous fix.

(For those who already have all accessories, simply open the camera to trigger the achievement.)

Fixed rotation while viewing the Gothic Line map in Erich's office.

Fixed low setting for textures.

Vegetation optimized further to improve performance.

Fixed the lighting within distant landscapes during The Room chapter.

Increased visibility within the woods during The Burial chapter.

Fixed landscapes during The Graveyard chapter when looking from a distance.

Significantly reduced the amount of draw calls to improve performance.

Improved DLSS for the Default DX11 game version.

Once again thank you all for your continued feedback and updates - we're continuing to monitor the forums and pass everything raised over to the team - so if something isn't listed here that you've already raised, don't sweat! We'll already be looking at it!

Have a great rest of your week, and don't forget to keep sharing your screenshots / artwork / thoughts with us on our socials, and leave an honest review if you've played the game!

