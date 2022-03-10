 Skip to content

Battle Brothers update for 10 March 2022

'Of Flesh and Faith' DLC Release

Share · View all patches · Build 8348157

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The ‘Of Flesh and Faith’ DLC for Battle Brothers on the PC has been released into the world! Find it for free here:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1910050/Battle_Brothers__Of_Flesh_and_Faith

The DLC and accompanying update will also come for free to the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch in the coming weeks.

In order to introduce you to the Anatomists and the Oathtakers in style, we’ve collaborated with an artist, Yuri Gamberoni, to create the very first Battle Brothers comic featuring both new playable origins. Read it by clicking the cover below!

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Battle Brothers Content Depot 365361
  • Loading history…
Battle Brothers - Blazing Deserts (1361280)-Depot Depot 1361280
  • Loading history…
