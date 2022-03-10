 Skip to content

The Last Spell update for 10 March 2022

Dev Livestream: Over The Mist And Far Away

Heroes of the Night!

As we announced last week, a new major update is coming on March 14! And to celebrate the release, we will be hosting a livestream on Twitch & Steam.

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1105670/view/3133947359545519519

Developer Livestream

On Tuesday, March 15 at 16:00 CET, Thomas & Robin, Game Designers on the game, will be playing The Last Spell on the new update. You'll get to see Gildenberg, an early map of 7 Nights!

Watch us live either on Steam or Twitch:

In the meantime, feel free to join the community on [Discord](discord.gg/ishtargames)!

